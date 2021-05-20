Do you dress or ship? Dress code change for Hong Kong lawmakers could ban sportswear and jeans from legislature

Hong Kong lawmakers could be required to wear work clothes, not athletic clothes or jeans, when entering the Legislative Council Chamber, with the pro-establishment camp ready to push through another round of legislation. rule changes.

As part of the latest changes to be considered in Legco, lawmakers may only be able to display banners when giving speeches. Placards, especially those that could undermine the dignity of the legislature, can no longer be placed on the desks of legislators in the chamber.

The proposed changes were revealed after the Legcos House Rules Committee, which consists of 12 pro-establishment lawmakers, held a closed-door meeting on Thursday morning.

Committee chairman Paul Tse Wai-chun said all 43 lawmakers would be consulted on the proposals. A motion would then be tabled in Legco for lawmakers to vote on and enact the rules, he added.

We want to make it clear that only formal attire is appropriate at council meetings, he said.

The meaning of business attire is actually common sense. But to give lawmakers more direction, we’ll have a list of what’s unacceptable, like sportswear, athletic shoes, and jeans.

Tse said men’s workwear can be defined as a suit jacket, tie and pants. He added that the rules could only apply to weekly Legco meetings on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and not to meetings of other panels or committees of the legislature. Tse said the president would warn lawmakers about their dress and those who refused to comply could be banned from the meeting.

Leung Kwok-hung courted controversy by insisting on wearing his iconic Che Guevara t-shirts at Legco. Photo: Edward Wong

In March, Legco also passed sweeping rulebook changes. Under the new rules, rather than a simple expulsion from a meeting, lawmakers will be suspended for at least a week if their behavior is judged extremely disorderly conduct.

Tse said lawmakers have also been consulted on ways to tighten quorum requirements, a tactic frequently used by the opposition to delay proceedings by forcing a membership count. No decision has yet been taken on this issue, he added.

Under Rule 42 (a) of the Legcos Bylaws, all members are required to enter or leave the council properly dressed and with decorum when a meeting is held.

In 1995, workers’ rights activists Leung Yiu-chung and The Bull Tsang Kin-shing were among the first lawmakers to promise not to wear a jacket and tie in Legco after their election.

Paul Tse, Chairman of the Rules Commission. Photo: Sam Tsang

Tsang eventually woke up in response to a bet with then-British Governor Chris Patten, who offered him a tie and HK $ 500 if he showed up to a Legco meeting in a suit.

After opposition activist Long Hair Leung Kwok-hung was elected lawmaker in October 2004, he also courted controversy by insisting on wearing his iconic Che Guevara t-shirts to sessions.

At the time, Legco President Rita Fan Hsu Lai-tai ruled that it was inappropriate to wear t-shirts or collared clothes at meetings, but this rule was abolished in November 2004.

In July 2017, Legco President Andrew Leung Kwan-yuen also asked Leung Kwok-hung to change his outfit, after entering the bedroom in shorts. He was allowed to attend the meeting after changing into jeans.

The rules on the use of signs are also subject to change. Photo: Dickson Lee

Tony Tse Wai-chuen from the architecture, surveying, planning and landscape industry agreed that his colleagues should be required to wear a tie.

I used to work for developers and wore a tie when I went to construction sites, he said. But when some parliamentarians from Japan and other countries visited Legco, they asked me if the council meeting was taking place while some of my colleagues were dressing so casually. I have seen colleagues wearing sandals at meetings.

But Federation of Trade Unions lawmaker Michael Luk Chung-hung hoped the rules would be flexible and also allow for smart, casual outfits.

Are a suit jacket and tie really necessary? Even Paul Tse likes to wear these skinny blazers in the summer, and even President Xi Jinping doesn’t wear a tie all the time, Luk said.

Another problem the pro-establishment camp wanted to eliminate was the way the signs had been used by their political rivals.

Before the opposition camp resigned en masse last November, pan-Democrats often displayed signs in their desks bearing slogans protesting against certain government policies or proposals. For example, shortly before months anti-government protests erupted in June 2019, pan-Democrats placed signs bearing the slogans of Withdrawal! Remove! and no extradition to China, because they wanted the city leader to urgently put the unpopular aside extradition bill.

Some former establishment-friendly lawmakers, such as Wong Kwok-hing, were also known to display props and signs when speaking.

Paul Tse said rules could be made to define acceptable ways to display signs at a meeting.

This can only be done when lawmakers are making speeches, to help them express their views. The signs can only be displayed on lawmakers’ desks and must be removed when they leave, he said.

We will also change our house rules to ban signs that undermine the dignity of the legislature and those that block the view of other lawmakers or the president. We hope this will help rebuild the public image of Legcos.

