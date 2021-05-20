Afterpay will bring ‘See Now, Buy Now’ to NYFW

Share Tweet Share Share Share E-mail

Last year was not a very good time for the fashion industry.

Homebound consumers have little need for haute couture, and while it’s not entirely fair to say that everyone has lost all sense of style over the past year or so, there are people who keep it stylish for their pets, after all, the vast majority have. decamped to wear casual clothes all day everyday and learned to live perfectly content without the squeeze of pants with an actual button on them or the pinch of a shoe tighter than a slipper.

But the dark ages of clothing, it seems, are finally coming to an end. Fashion Week returns to New York this fall. This will be the real deal, like the fashion weeks of yore, with catwalks, reporters, fashionistas and celebrities physically gathering in New York in September to once again give the world a sense of what’s going on. going on, what’s going on and how to dress in order to leave the couch.

But these years New York Fashion Week (NYFW) will be unlike any that came before it in a way: its sponsor, buy now, pay later (BNPL) giant Afterpay. The company announced earlier this week that it will serve as the main sponsor of NYFW.

Speaking with Karen Webster shortly after the news went live, the co-founder and co-CEO of Afterpay Nick molnar noted that companies were very excited to get into the event, if not for any other reason that it gives Afterpay a chance to give back to the industry in which it has found a anchor point to advance its BNPL platform.

The fashion industry was the first-day industry that supported us, Molnar said. So, deep in our DNA is the fashion industry. And so, working with New York Fashion Week is such a privilege, and there’s so much synergy between the relationship on how we can bring our consumers into the salon and make it as successful as possible.

And Afterpay believes that bringing BNPL to the party will actually have a big and very positive effect, Molnar said. What he hopes to bring is an opportunity for all of the amazing brands appearing at NYFW to bring their designs directly to consumers around the world and sell those designs to them directly during the event itself, which so far hasn’t was not available to most NYFW consumers in the public. .

In the past, Molnar and Webster had agreed, one of the biggest frustrations of watching NYFW shows unfold was that the consumer watching could see what they absolutely wanted to buy at the time. But unless the consumer was also a corporate buyer, what was visible on the runway was not for sale and would not be in store for at least several months.

That is changing this year, Molnar explained, with a new feature: a watch now, buy now show where watch-at-home consumers will buy merchandise right on the runway and pay for it over time with their own. silver.

The benefit of buying now and paying later is access to this next-gen consumer, Molnar said. We can’t wait to mix them up when New York Fashion Week sets in. We believe that by being present at these fashion shows now, we can bring the wider community and the consumer into the fold and create a great opportunity where consumers can see a really strong brand and shop at that time. It will bring the best of American fashion to a wider group of consumers.

And in doing so, maybe start to change fashion for the better, as the Afterpays program empowers designers and brands to learn more about their consumers and then tap into that data to help them inform and hone their own. designs. The fashion world, Molnar noted, is, has been and always will be the place where two different concepts meet to inform each other as they blend together: cultural creation and consumerism.

The next wave paradigm, and one that Afterpay hopes to support as it evolves, will be about data and what brands and designers can do with it once they have more in their hands. Molnar noted that there will be a lot of information gems coming out that we probably didn’t anticipate and that will likely change the shape and nature of the game forever. He said he believed brands were improving more than they ever were in the mix of cultural creation and consumerism by learning to use technology to find out more about their consumers and what they are doing. they desire and find ways to incorporate that vision into design decisions.

And NYFW, big as it is, is still only a small part of Afterpay’s ambition, Molnar said. The company is constantly working to expand the verticals where it plays housewares, jewelry, sporting goods, pet supplies to bring the next generation consumer into the bosom of BNPL and to shop at the BNPL. vertical sectors with a whole new toolbox to guide them through the experience.

But given the importance of fashion to BNPL, and Afterpay in particular, he noted, the team can’t wait for September to begin and start rolling out whatever surprises it still has in store.

We see New York Fashion Week as a very important way to revitalize retail fashion and ultimately the New York economy, but it is certainly just the beginning for us.

