H & Ms fooled by Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview dress is 24.99





There is nothing we love more than a perfect dupe of an iconic celebrity or a royal outfit and H&M just answered our sartorial prayers. Swedish retailers have designed the most stunning dress and it looks so much like Meghan Markle’s stunning Giorgio Armani dress she wore for her interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. The real difference? Her designer outfit cost £ 3,330 at the time (now on sale at £ 1982) while the The H&M version is just £ 24.99. With the same white floral print on one side, the H&M version is a more casual and wearable take on the style. Softly draped, it has a round neck, a flattering tie belt to cinch you up and flared sleeves. A perfect dress to wear for any post-lockdown event, you can dress it up with a pair of heels and a clutch for a party or dress it up for brunch with a denim jacket and a pair of your favorite sneakers. Long-sleeved midi dress with floral print – € 1982 Giorgio Armani

farfetch.com Those who have already purchased the dress have commented on how delighted they are with it – some even comparing it to Meghan’s outfit. One reviewer wrote: “Really nice dress and design, fit fine, good material. Great for occasions, “while another said:” It looks a lot more expensive than it was. Love it ”, and a third said:“ Reminded me of Meghan’s black dress in the Oprah interview. ” We anticipate it will be a royal sale. 10 flattering long-sleeve maxi dresses for spring / summer Best Long Sleeve Maxi Dress Phase Eight V-Neck Floral Maxi Dress This stunning long sleeve floral maxi dress is belted at the waist for an even more flattering finish. Perfect for summer garden parties and weddings, if restrictions are lifted. Best Long Sleeve Maxi Dress Per Una Ditsy Floral High Neck Casual Maxi Dress This ditsy floral maxi with a chic stand-up collar is the perfect day dress. Wear yours with zipper sandals or white sneakers. Best Long Sleeve Maxi Dress Amelia Cotton Maxi Dress – Palm Leaf, Paradise Jungle This long printed dress is a summer dream. Perfect with beige sandals and a raffia bag. Best Long Sleeve Maxi Dress LKBennett Gabrielle Abstract Midi Dress, Pri-Blue / Cream This printed maxi dress could be dressed up or down with a quick change of shoes and accessories, and would also be great for the office. A classic abstract print that you can also wear all year round. Best Long Sleeve Maxi Dress Gerard Darel Satya Leopard Print Maxi Dress, Yellow A leopard print dress is a style staple – one you can pull off season after season. Best Long Sleeve Maxi Dress Long hush dress with puff sleeves, black A puff-sleeved maxi with gathered details is simply the dress of the summer. A must in hot weather. Best Long Sleeve Maxi Dress Long smocked dress This long smocked dress comes in the prettiest pastel pink floral print. Wear it with white sneakers for an effortless chic look. Best Long Sleeve Maxi Dress Oversized Bell Sleeve Smocked Dress The bell sleeves and cinched waist of this black maxi dress make it very flattering. Best Long Sleeve Maxi Dress Polka Dot Dress with Ruffles This ruffled polka dot dress is a real show-stop. Best Long Sleeve Maxi Dress Long dark floral design wrap dress Dark-based floral prints can be worn all year round, so it’s a solid investment for your spring wardrobe and a steal at just £ 30. Like this article? Subscribe to our newsletter to receive more items like this straight to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE Need a little positivity or not able to make it to the stores? Have Prima delivered directly to your door every month! Subscribe to Prima magazine today! REGISTER HERE This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

