A new legacy of fashion and footwear partners unveiled – WWD

It has been a long time for fans of “Space Jam”.

Twenty-five years after Michael Jordan and his Looney Tunes teammates tore the pitch apart, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” opens July 16 in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, starring LeBron James, Don Cheadle as evil computer algorithm AI-G Rhythm, Zendaya as Lola Bunny and a host of big names in basketball – men and women this time – including Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Anthony Davis, WNBA’s Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike.

The original 1996 film grossed over $ 90 million at the domestic box office and $ 230 million worldwide, with merchandising grossing over $ 1 billion. James has said he “grew up idolizing everything ‘Space Jam’,” and adults and children alike still revel in the nostalgia for the movie, wearing their “Space Jam” jerseys (the new teal versions have already drawn criticism. keyboard mode. Internet).

WarnerMedia has high hopes that the sequel will become its first post-COVID-19 hit, with box office predictions predicting it will easily surpass the billion dollar mark, and the studio’s consumer products division will launch. in merchandising, partnering with more than 200 brands around the world, from Nike to Tommy Hilfiger.

“The original film was the first of its kind where we saw sports, entertainment, music and digital technology come together in such innovative ways. It was certainly a defining moment in the ’90s, but even today the film is a cult classic that people of all ages enjoy, ”said Hilfiger, who is releasing a Tommy Jeans capsule featuring Looney characters this summer. Money.

Nike plans to sell the same shoes James wears in the film, as well as a collection featuring James, Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny and the Goons. The Nike Converse brand will have their own styles of their own, and all of them will be revealed at a Nike press conference on June 2.

The film hopes to be the biggest fashion trend of the summer. Bloomingdale’s will host pop-up boutiques offering everything from fashion to home accessories for those who diffuse from the sofa. Vilebrequin manufactures swimwear. There will even be “Space Jam: A New Legacy” Crocs.

Streetwear, fast fashion, plus sizes, kids’ sizes, watches, jewelry, socks, underwear and more will be Space Jammed thanks to collaborations with H&M, Tommy Hilfiger, Ntwrk, Unknwn, Diamond Supply , Fanatics, Primark, Torrid, Members Only, Forever 21, MeUndies, PacSun, Gap, Pottery Barn Teen, Hot Topic, Stance and New Era.

In Latin America, designer Alexandre Herchcovitch will release a collection under his brand ÁLG, and in Asia, A Bathing Ape will produce an exclusive line. James’ athlete empowerment brand Uninterrupted will also be launching a movie-related capsule.

“It started with the fact that the original ‘Space Jam’ was such a cultural moment, and the gap between that and the possibility of looking at another athletic star,” said Pam Lifford, President of Warner. Bros. Consumer Products, on his team’s approach to their biggest merchandising movie of the year. “It’s about creating the next generation of fans who are connected not only to ‘Space Jam’ but also to Looney Tunes, because it’s the foundation of this franchise that has been around for generations.”

How did she choose her partners?

“The goal was to reach out to some nostalgic brands and those that we knew this generation could relate to, and that could offer something unique when it comes to intellectual property. Because it’s a global film, we’ve had the ability to do this in a deep and broad way. Our goal is not just to create items, they must be meaningful and complementary to IP and complementary to each other, ”said Lifford. “We look at the trends and shop the market, do a lot of reading to see who the emerging brands and talents are, and we touch all major categories from fashion to home goods to toys. . “

The original “Space Jam”, with its then high-tech blend of animation and live action, was the most successful basketball film of all time. But now, a quarter of a century later, basketball has become even more global thanks to James and other star players (who are fashion plates themselves, of course), and Nike is the dominant sports brand. , in large part because of Jordan.

Which meant that many brands approached Warner Bros. for the project, Lifford said. “There were a multitude of people to choose from, but we looked to see if they were relevant and if they could make a statement. We worked closely with our partners, our creative team did, and they were involved in every major moment to deliver the product the way we think it applies to IP. But we also allow freedom and creativity because no one knows his brand like him. It’s a collaboration.

“Our relationship with Nike has been fantastic,” continued Lifford. “The LeBron line is phenomenal… and it doesn’t look like a sale, it looks like a thoughtful execution that’s on-trend and people will want to wear. Tommy Hilfiger was more about working with a legacy brand, and we have companies like Bape and MadHappy, which are relevant to young consumers. And we also contacted our big company, associating something with Bleacher Report. “

The revenues of Warner Bros. Consumer Products hit a record high of $ 14.4 billion in 2019. Lifford and his team work on three to four films a year, and leverage the intellectual property of TV shows, including “Friends.” (There will be some merchandising surrounding the “Friends” reunion which is bowed on May 27 on HBO Max, although it isn’t saying what yet.)

“At any given time, we may have 10 to 12 different IP addresses that we are tapping into to power the consumer products industry globally,” she said.

Lifford comes from a fashion background, with past roles at Nike and Quiksilver, and was recently appointed to the Board of Directors of Tapestry Inc. “I was able to draw on my experience in the fashion industry. fashion, but also on my experience working in a media company that is moving much faster in terms of cultural connection points when it comes to storytelling, and offers something unique on the board. It’s been fun so far, ”she said.

More generally, media and fandom ties have become an even bigger part of fashion sales in recent years, with Disney and Looney Tunes characters appearing on Gucci, Coach, GCDS, Moschino and more.

“Everything has become more aligned… The intellectual property and the emotional connection and the brands that stand for something are going to be survivors of the future,” Lifford said. “The point is to make it additive, and it’s hard to do, it taps into what the brand stands for, and if you can do a unique spin, the customer gets it and engages.”

