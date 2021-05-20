Trust me this is the first dress of the summer





The telegraph Booing Spurs and players abused by strangers – football heals After around 10 minutes of Arsenals’ game against Crystal Palace on Thursday night, Kieran Tierney collapsed to the ground after receiving a small kick, on the ball, from Palace defender Joel Ward. The incident happened directly in front of a large group of Palace fans who, it can be said, did not appreciate Tierneys’ reaction. From then on, Tierneys’ status as the villain of the evening pantomime was assured. Every touch was booed and every challenge on him was applauded. As a veteran of the Old Firm derbies, Tierney wouldn’t have bothered at all. If anything, he probably enjoyed it a lot. This added to the overall advantage of the game, which was significantly more aggressive and competitive with the fans in the crowd. It was the same in the Premier League this week. That advantage was certainly there for Chelseas’ game against Leicester City on Tuesday, which ended in a mass brawl on the sideline between the two sets of players. Could this incident have happened without the supporters yelling at them? It seems unlikely. Would Graham Potter have reacted so exuberantly to Brightons’ goals, in their dramatic victory over Manchester City, without the fans behind him? Would Brighton even have come back from two goals, as they did on Tuesday night, without the extra motivation provided by the crowd? After the game, the usually mild-mannered Potter, a man who has barely raised an eyebrow on most goals this season even felt compelled to apologize for his conduct on the sideline, where he sided. is disputed with Pep Guardiola. I was a little emotional and it wasn’t my best time, I have to apologize for that, ”Potter said of his reaction to Brightons’ opening goal. It wasn’t meant for any intention or anything against anyone, it was an emotional response from me, but it wasn’t a good time. So I apologize to them. No offense meant from my point of view, but again, I understand it wasn’t a good time. Along with this heightened sense of competitiveness, the return of supporters has also brought back much of the color and fun that British football took for granted before the pandemic. At Tottenham Hotspur, local fans sang that Ledley King was better than John Terry, now a coach at Aston Villa. Terry responded by holding up an imaginary trophy, a clear dig at Tottenham’s lack of silverware.

