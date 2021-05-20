YUMS announces relaunch of its brand with an avant-garde streetwear collection





DALLAS, May 20, 2021 / PRNewswire / – YUMS, a forward-thinking footwear and accessories brand known for its bold colors, fabrics and patterns designed to inspire self-expression and creativity, is relaunching its collection of signature Sweet Series sneakers. to reinvigorate this sensational happiness. YUMS’s highly anticipated re-emergence satisfies its hungry fan base with its iconic flavor-inspired sneakers with a matching headwear. YUMS, an acronym for “You Understanding My Style”, was founded in 2007, legendary street artist, Tex Moton. As designer and creative director of YUMS, Tex rethought the way the brand thinks about collections, designs and product development by including unexpected details, like graffiti on the soles of shoes that can be seen at through translucent backgrounds. He took inspiration from his favorite foods and snacks to conceptualize YUMS ‘signature style, and his use of bright colors, rich fabrics, and clean design lines changed the way people connect with sneakers. The brand found immediate popularity with streetwear enthusiasts, celebrities, boutiques and major retailers across the country who flocked to Tex’s original artwork. Originally introduced in 2007, YUMS shoes quickly gained cultural popularity. Behemoth NIKE took note, sued the smaller YUMS in 2009, and sparked a multi-year legal battle that looked like a modern battle between David and Goliath. Following the outcome of the case, YUMS is relaunching its signature Sweet Series sneakers, made possible by the Supreme Court ruling in Already, LLC d / b / a YUMS v NIKE Inc., 568 US 85 (2013), and Nike’s first-ever pledge not to sue, which NIKE Inc. issued to YUMS, and the Supreme Court enforced. “It’s been a long time coming, and we couldn’t be more excited,” Tex says. “At a pivotal moment in society where nostalgia brings a sense of relief, YUMS is a true testament to what is possible for small businesses. Our tasty creations are designed to inspire all who wear them and are the secret ingredients of recipe for success in the streetwear industry. ” YUMS ‘new streetwear collection features four limited edition flavor-inspired sneaker styles, complete with legendary Tex original artwork and matching headwear. Taking inspiration from the most beloved trends in the fashion industry and a few special ingredients, each model of sneakers features a high-quality leather upper, a rubber sole, an artistic inlay of the transparent sole and includes a pair. additional laces in contrasting color. As a result of YUMS ‘dedication to self-expression and inclusiveness, the colorful collection is available in unisex sizes ranging from 5 to 13 with prices ranging from $ 100–$ 125. Each style is part of a limited edition with more recipes coming soon from the oven. Sugar (priced at $ 100 ): As you can see with these classic sneakers, sugar is the main ingredient in anything sweet! This everyday silhouette is pure and white as trained snow to provide a simple yet elegant look.

As you can see with these classic sneakers, sugar is the main ingredient in anything sweet! This everyday silhouette is pure and white as trained snow to provide a simple yet elegant look. Cupcake (at the price of $ 100 ): Arguably the most iconic snack cake YUMS has ever created, the Cupcake design has been a staple since 2007. Featuring a striking black colourway, this fan favorite is now back on the shelves and ready to whisk you and your friends away. feet in your next big adventure.

Arguably the most iconic snack cake YUMS has ever created, the Cupcake design has been a staple since 2007. Featuring a striking black colourway, this fan favorite is now back on the shelves and ready to whisk you and your friends away. feet in your next big adventure. Rainbow Sherbet (priced at $ 125 ): The Rainbow Sherbet design is an explosion of flavors and colors combined with the sweetness of sorbet. With a mix of colorful patterns, these shoes are ready to take your style and flavor palette to the next level.

The Rainbow Sherbet design is an explosion of flavors and colors combined with the sweetness of sorbet. With a mix of colorful patterns, these shoes are ready to take your style and flavor palette to the next level. Mixed Berry pie (at the price of $ 125 ): A mix of textures, colors and very berry flavors make up the filling of this delicious pastry. Featuring a vibrant pop of reds, pinks and blues, The Mixed Berry Tart sneakers are as soft as they look. All four new sneaker designs and matching hats from YUMS are now available for purchase through its e-commerce website. For more information on YUMS, visit www.yumslife.com and follow @yumslife on Instagram. About YUMS: Originally introduced in 2007, YUMS was founded in Dallas, Texas by a legendary street artist, Tex Moton. Taking inspiration from his favorite foods and snacks, Tex created the cutting edge line to disrupt the streetwear industry and change the way people connect with sneakers. Showcasing original Moton artwork, YUMS iconic footwear and apparel uses the perfect recipe for bold colors, fabrics and patterns designed to inspire self-expression and creativity. YUMS: Do you understand my style? SOURCE YUMS







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos