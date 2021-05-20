From neon bikini to slip dress and swimsuit, Radhika Apte sets the screens on fire





While Covid-19 has brought the fashion world to a halt and runaways are the envy of the privileged, Radhika Apte set our screens on fire in the middle of a dozing workday with rain falling. outside. Coming as a feast for sore fashion eyes, Radhikas smoking hot photos in a detailed ring bikini set, Hermes swimsuit, printed headband and slip dress from a recent photoshoot magazine flooded the internet on Thursday. afternoon and we’re hooked. Taking to social media, Radhika shared the Grazia magazine cover in which the diva is seen oozing out in a detailed neon green ring bikini set from modern swimwear brand Ookioh layered with a tie dye shirt. from Studio Rigu. Accessorizing her look with a monogrammed chain link choker from Outhouse Jewelery, a ‘Daisy’ pearl necklace, Studio Love Letter, a ‘Nymphs’ charm necklace by Misho Designs and a ‘Quadro White Melrose Mesh’ watch and a Elan bracelet by Daniel Wellington. Pulling her hair back in a top knot, Radhika went for neutral undertones with a touch of brown lipstick, bronze highlighter and filled eyebrows. In another photo, the favorite Netflix star was seen sizzling in a red Hermes swimsuit which she accessorized with a pair of pearl earrings by Deepa Gurnani. Posing on the steps of a swimming pool, Radhika made us want a similar summer getaway. Sitting on a horse statue against the backdrop of densely growing bamboo trees, Radhika was seen donning a Diors belted palto jacket that had a cropped fit and was crafted in cotton denim that showcases the burgundy Tie & Dior pattern of the season. Pairing it with shorts, Radhika accessorized it with a D-Cameo necklace, a Dior Poesy necklace and a Dior Poesy ring. Radhika Apte donning Diors belted palto jacket (Instagram / graziaindia) Going for the same top knot hair style, Radhika opted for nude makeup to go with this style as well. Flaunting a mauve eye shadow shade, Radhika sealed the boho chic seal and we can’t stop gushing. However, our favorite is the vibrant fuchsia off-the-shoulder Aya blouse Radhika wore from Malie, paired with a Remi Scrunch bikini bottom from La Fuori. The diva accessorized this look with a contrasting yellow bucket hat from Dhruv Kapoor and an Iconic Motion watch from Daniel Wellington, an elephant cuff from Tribe Amrapali, a set of textured metal bracelets, Radhika Agrawal jewelry and a mini bracelet. eye of Oliviadar. Radhika Apte in a vibrant fuchsia Aya off-the-shoulder blouse by Malie, a Remi Scrunch bikini bottom by L Fuori and a contrasting yellow bucket hat by Dhruv Kapoor, (Instagram / graziaindia) Radhika Apte in a vibrant fuchsia Aya off-the-shoulder blouse by Malie, a Remi Scrunch bikini bottom by L Fuori and a contrasting yellow bucket hat by Dhruv Kapoor, (Instagram / graziaindia) Continuing to skyrocket the mercury, Radhika was featured in another photo wearing a printed headband from Shivan & Narresh which she paired with a pair of mustard-colored Shibori pants from The Pot Plant. Accessorizing her look with a pair of earrings from Radhika Agrawal Jewels, the diva left her soft curls open along her shoulders as she struck sultry poses against an exotic background. The last photo in the photoshoot is of Radhika wearing a black and pink tie and dye Norblack Norwhite dress, which comes with a thigh slit to increase the heat quotient. The actor accessorized her with a charm necklace from Studio Love Letter, an encrusted Snai belt from Shivan & Narresh and an iconic ceramic watch from Daniel Wellington. Radhika Apte in a pink and black nightie dress by Norblack Norwhite (Instagram / graziaindia) To act in movies like Shor in the city, Badlapur, Andhadhun, and Pad man make your way through the OTT space with Sacred games, ghoul, stories of lust, Raat Akeli Hai and recently OK computer, Radhika Apte is now synonymous with Web Series on Netflix. Needless to say, the diva is unstoppable even in the fashion world and these recent photos from her magazine photoshoot are proof of that. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter







