7 dresses under $ 60 from Nordstrom Rack you’ll want to experience this summer

If you’re hoping to have a #hotgirlsummer this year, it all starts with your wardrobe. And that’s why, Nordstrom Rack has you covered.

Right now you can score a ton of gorgeous Dresses up to 70% off at the retailer. In fact, the prices are so low you can grab a handful of them styles under $ 10. Fan favorite options like this Love Stitch maxi set to chic midi dresses to wear for Memorial Day weekend, there are loads of choices to add to your travel wardrobe.

For example, the highest rated Lush Novak 3/4 Sleeve Shift Dress is up for grabs for just under $ 23. Also, this Stitchdrop Tie Dye Ruffle Maxi Dress, which is perfect for hanging by the pool or a trip to the beach, is a sale at 56% off. In addition, this Donna Morgan Floral Strappy Midi Dress is a must have for anyone who needs a chic and classic look for a wedding.

There are also quite a few day dresses and summer dresses to add to your cart, including options from popular brands such as Halogen, Vince Camuto and Sam Edelman. Concrete example: this yellow print dress by Vince Camuto which normally sells for $ 128 is now available for $ 40.

It’s not clear if and when these markdowns will end, so it’s best to pick up your favorite looks while the sizes are in stock. To walk you through some of the chicest styles up for grabs, check out some of our top picks below.

For almost 90% reduction, this chic bow dress is the perfect set to wear on the go. You can dress her up with a cute pair of ankle boots or dress her up with your favorite sandals.

With more than 3,500 customer reviews, this maxi dress de Lovestitch is a fan favorite. Not only is it super comfy, but this classically styled maxi dress is available in 20 colors including black, dark purple, and cobalt blue.

If you like shorter styles, this Lush straight dress is a must. Available in six colors, this look is ideal for wearing in the office or for a Sunday brunch.

Available in another color, this long kimono dress is perfect for your backyard barbecue or daytime wedding.

For a fun and flirty look, yet easy to wear, this long strapless dress should be on your radar. Wear it with a pair of wedges and a trendy necklace to elevate the look.

If you want to add a touch of color and sophistication to your wardrobe, this Sam Edelman midi dress is a safe bet. It has a beautiful light and elegant chiffon material for fun high end events.

For the warmer days, slip on this simple and stylish midi dress by Donna Morgan. It has a nice V-neckline on the front and back to accentuate your figure.

