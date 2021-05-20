Fashion
How this founder uses fashion psychology to understand consumer behavior
Fashion is more than a statement. It is a form of communication. A person’s style is a form of self-confidence and what they stand for, whether they realize it or not. Fashion psychology encompasses how individuals perceive or judge each other, their identity or personality, purchase motivators, and market research on consumer behavior.
Shakaila Forbes-Bell, Founder of Fashion Is Psychology (FiP), helps companies identify how to create better consumer experiences for their customers through fashion psychology.
FiP fosters the growth of research in the fashion industry, spurs positive change and offers a new understanding of a business that consumes a large part of everyday life. Forbes-Bells partnerships include Afterpay, Next and Sainsburys. It takes the data the brand collects on consumer behaviors, patterns and trends and helps them look at the why behind the what; helps them understand the motivations behind certain purchases and motivations.
When you start to make sense of certain clothes, you embody that, explains Forbes-Bell. People do this when they wear certain clothes in many different situations, especially in the work environment. … subconsciously, they wear clothes to help them navigate different situations, help them embody specific trades, help them feel more confident, happier or even more comfortable. Often times this kind of decision and motivation operate below levels of consciousness.
Forbes-Bell’s interest in social psychology led her to research the intersection of dress and race during the first wave of Black Lives Matter after the murder of Trayvon Martin. Media commented on the Martins hoodie and how black men have to dress a certain way to be portrayed differently. She was able to continue her studies thanks to her master’s program.
It’s very interesting that there are associations that you have, especially across racial lines as well, she explains. For a lot of ethnic minorities, you grow up thinking, look at your absolute best. You have to dress like an authority. You have to overcompensate by making yourself appear extremely presentable. But then you look at all these types of white guys from Silicon Valley, and they’re considered almost the pinnacle of success and their wardrobe is hoodies and t-shirts. It is a status symbol in itself. But then maybe someone who was a mega minority wearing this would be looked down upon. … it’s really interesting to see how these types of styles and symbols are different with different groups and different cultures of people who wear them.
While doing his research, Forbes-Bell launched FiP. It then gained notoriety with different brands. Working with UK clothing retailer Next, she was able to use her research to connect the dots on how self-confidence relates to clothing decisions.
They wanted to do a whole collection on getting back to work for a lot of women and about powerful dressing, says Forbes-Bell. There is so much research behind this. I was able to connect the dots for them behind this motivation that they wanted to push and all the research that supports it, things like clinical cognition, which means that when you wear certain outfits you are embodying the meanings that you have acquired. for these outfits.
At the macro level, societal constraints, culture and work industries are the main external factors that influence what people decide to wear. These factors then have an impact on consumer behavior at the micro level. For example, stores create a certain atmosphere in the brick and mortar that encourages shoppers to purchase certain products. Everything from store lighting to sounds and smells pushes consumers towards different styles.
When we meet other people, we make instant judgments about them, says Forbes-Bell. We all operate on this thing called heuristics, which is like a mental roadmap of the things you associate with. People will operate on the basis of these heuristics. So if we have the experience of someone being dressed up, maybe we associate that with something really cool or edgy, or something that looks streetwear and very authentic. We already have this association in our head based on our previous experiences based on culture, society, etc. Then if we meet someone who is dressed like this, we will assign those traits to that person. But if it’s the opposite, if you have a heuristic that associates people in dress with being lazy or maybe not well put together or brash, then you are going to think so. It’s really based on person-to-person experience.
As Forbes-Bell continues to expand its research and advice, it is focusing on the following essential steps:
- Devote yourself 100% to what you want to create and do. If you have one foot in and one foot out, it will take longer to get to where you want to go.
- Block out white noise. Stay focused on what you want to accomplish. Take comments at face value and apply what works for your vision.
- Keep an open mind when opportunities arise. There are a million ways to make your dream come true.
Covid has shaped the way we interact with our clothes, concludes Forbes-Bell. People looked at their wardrobes and found that much of it was unused. They engage differently with their clothes. … People realize that they can work differently when they wear different outfits. A lot of research shows that comfort has a positive impact on cognition.
