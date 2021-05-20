Launch date, price and where to buy Rothy’s men’s shoes and sneakers





Say what you want for 2021 – and there’s a lot to say – but at least sustainability has never been more prevalent. Vintage purchases at your local charity store for the next jewelry feel more Hunger games than “just browse”. Buying less and buying better is second nature. And above all, there is a push to invest in products that finally, and help good old Mother Nature in the process. Fortunately, since you live in 2021, sustainable fashion is all around you and it looks really great. The last brand to further prove this theory is Rothy. Since its inception in 2012, Rothy’s has been producing eco-friendly footwear made from reused plastic bottles for women around the world. Today, this market is developing considerably with the arrival of the brand’s first line of men’s shoes. This launch has been going on for eight years and the results are two new styles, both made from 100% recyclable materials and both designed for a quick trip to your washing machine if they need to. First at the bat, we’ve got the Classic Riding Loafer ($ 185.) Your favorite slip-on has got much-needed durable spin, with a sturdy yet comfortable nubby bottom that pays homage to the OG riding loafers of the years. 60 but layers on a little more durability. On top of that is the knit upper – made from plastic bottles, like the beloved women’s line – that will keep your feet cool all summer long. You can stick with the navy color shown here or go for a black, forest camouflage, or desert camouflage colorway. Rothy Driving Loafers in Navy $ 185.00

rothys.com The next style is the knitted RS01 sneaker ($ 175), available in white, bone, olive, and black. The German army-inspired design is finished with white or rubber soles, the latter giving a vintage-inspired vibe while contrasting with the main color of the sneaker. Since Rothy’s machine knits the shapes of their kicks instead of the traditional method of cutting and sewing, each shoe uses less material and provides a feeling of wear, so you don’t have to worry about to break them. Rothy’s RS01 Bone Sneaker $ 175.00

rothys.com Rothy’s fan list includes A-listers from Meghan Markle to Katie Holmes and ordinary people like me, but from today that will change soon (maybe to include Harry). And with the summer season practically here, a few new breathable and must-have shoes are on time. Styles come in sizes 7 through 13, so head over to Rothy’s to see more shoes and purchase a pair before they sell out. Bianca Rodriguez

Trade Editor

Bianca Rodriguez is the Business Copywriter at Hearst Magazines Digital Media, where she covers fashion, beauty, home and more. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

