Photos: CCAD 2021 Fashion Show Recap





On Friday, May 14, the CCAD 2021 Fashion Show took place at Easton Community Drive-In. In addition to the social distance viewing evening, guests also had the option to tune into a live stream and watch from home. Proceeds from all ticket sales, as well as donations made during the event, go to the CCAD scholarship fund. A pre-show champagne reception was held for VIP guests, with live music from the Erik Augis trio, where guests enjoyed treats from Metro Cuisine while watching the sunset. The show and live broadcast began with a welcome and toast from CCAD President Dr Melanie Corn and host Amber Knicole, lead singer of neo-funk band MojoFlo. VIP guests were greeted with champagne The Erik Augis trio The pre-recorded portion of the show’s track was shown on the big screen, and guests saw the work of half of the 18 designers. A brief intermission was led by host Amber Knicole, who wore an outfit designed by fashion show attendee Ryder Teach, and Columbus City Council member Shayla Favor and her husband Corey, a CCAD alumnus ( Illustration, 2003). After the second half of the show, Fashion Design graduate student Jesamie Houghtby received the Easton Fashion Award, presented by Jen Peterson, Managing Director of Easton at Steiner + Associates, Inc. Houghtby presented a bouquet to the professor and President of Fashion Design Suzanne Cotton of Flowers. The fashion show concluded with Cotton presenting each participating designer with a bouquet of flowers as they walked across the stage. Next year’s show is scheduled for Friday May 13, 2022. For more information visit ccadfashionshow.com. All photos are by Randi Walle Columbus Underground is the media sponsor of the CCAD 2021 Fashion Show Amber Knicole and Ryder Teach Designers watch their creations on the big screen It was a lovely evening at Easton Community Drive-In Suzanne Cotton, Jen Peterson, Jesamie Houghtby and Amber Knicole A look at the virtual track Shayla and Corey favor Suzanne Cotton presents flowers to design students CCAD President Dr Melanie Corn Post-show designer students

Randi is a freelance Columbus Underground contributor, primarily writing articles for Shop Talk. She studied photography at Columbus State and enjoys using both journalism and photography to tell the stories of people in the community.







