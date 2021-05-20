Finding a plus size wedding dress shouldn’t be that difficult

For brides-to-be, finding the perfect dress should, in theory, be an exciting, life-changing occasion. For women looking for a plus size wedding dress, this is often not the case.

Despite the progress made in recent years, the fashion industry as a whole remains slow to adequately serve the plus size clientele, especially when it comes to the bridal market. While over 67% of American women are plus size with a lot of plans to shop for a wedding dress at one point, the variety is still extremely limited. The process of buying clothes in a store often involves trying on samples, which cannot go up to a certain size (and wedding dresses are often small anyway).

The problem, however, is much deeper than the hesitation of the designers. Like many issues facing the larger community today, the problem lies in misconceptions about who these women really are.

Age-old stereotypes compound the problem. One being that plus size women will never find love with another human, an extensive media account by people like Netflix Insatiable or Sierra Burgess is a loser, in which fat can never be considered desirable. In these and other films, love is only possible after weight loss, or as a rare exception to normal society-fed romance stories, in which one in a million men can watch. – beyond a woman’s waist to see her real. beauty. In addition, there is the hypothesis that those who are clothing purchases exclusively look for conservative styles as if the community as a whole is a monolith with a singular aesthetic.

When a fashion blogger Sarah chiwaya tied the knot in 2012, the size-inclusive wedding dress options were underwhelming. It was all online only if you could find it, but even then there was no guarantee, she recalls. In-store wedding consultants turned out to be of no help, telling Chiwaya that she should be grateful for anything she could find, whether it matched her aesthetic or not. While those same consultants ignored Chiwaya during a fitting, she fell from the platform and broke her elbow due to lack of assistance.

Needless to say, her bridal experience was anything but transparent.

You need to treat customers more with the same respect as everyone else, because it’s already a very emotional and pressure-filled situation for women, she says.

This emotional pressure isn’t just about sorting out the details of the wedding, there’s also the pressure of looking perfect the moment you say I am. At the time, Chiwaya felt trapped by the wedding industry toxic food complex, urged by stylists, friends and posts from society at large to lose weight and slim down before the big day. Like many other women, this led her to believe that she was not worthy of finding her fancy dress because it did not match the body type of the traditional bride. But in the years that followed, things changed: Plus-size women have more voice, more presence, and more determination to fight for the equal treatment they deserve.

What hasn’t changed much, however, is the reluctance of the bridal industry to serve them adequately.

Having designers and stylists who truly understand the plus size bride experience is crucial, and that includes creating space for the brides to be a part of the process. If you want someone to come here and spend hundreds or thousands of dollars on a dress, I should be able to try it on my body and see this visual, the influencer says. Sabrina Servance, who is getting married in Florida this month. I shouldn’t have to imagine it putting a size 10 around my neck.

Blogger Rosey Blair, who is currently planning her own wedding, explains that plus size brides need to be more flexible, taking into account the constraints from the stylist.

I wish there were more opportunities for us to try on a dress before buying it, she says, describing the difficulties of having to order a dress for an additional cost of shipping without seeing how it fits. before spending more without the personalized experience so often. comes with the purchase of wedding dresses. You have to be okay with an exorbitant amount of money just floating in the air.

Blair found that the options available in the store were more traditional styled dresses and, quite frankly, drab for plus size brides. I think that [designers] always feel like we’d like to cover our bodies, she said. There is a big misconception that we are just super safe when it comes to our fashion choices.

This lack of style diversity complicated her clothing search process, forcing her to work harder and research smarter to finally find her perfect dress (which, yes, she had to order a ready-made style. wear and personalize it with a local tailor).

That’s not to say that plus size wedding dress options aren’t available. On the contrary, the number increases season after season, of brands like BHLDN and popular stores like Bride Davids. Online retailers like ASOS and Azazie have also joined the bandwagon. TORRID even launched its Ever After Bridal collection in 2019, with styles in sizes 10 to 30 for under $ 400. Some other options to explore: Halseene, Studio Levana, Lane bryant, Kiyonna, and Bride Strut. However, most options today still skew the mass market more than luxury designers.

For Justin Alexander Warshaw, CEO and Creative Director of Justin alexander, successful growth has come from partnering directly with boutiques and stores to educate and encourage them to carry a range of sizes in store for brides to try on. Regardless of the size, from 2 to 32, every woman wants a fit that will be tailored to her body, he says.

This coming season, Justin Alexander will be rebuilding his size charts to better reflect modern women and be more inclusive of today’s different body shapes. Warshaws hopes this will help simplify the adjustment process, which is often a major complication when it comes to larger bodies that can all individually carry weight differently.

But, even with a proactive change, Warshaw explains that only 95% of branded offerings come in extended sizes due to an under-discussed design issue: fabric length.

Unfortunately, the fabrics we purchase are not always available in widths that would not require additional stitching or design changes. We can customize and create a dress this size 32, but that would require us to create additional seams, and sometimes it’s hard to communicate at the store and stylist level.

The problem points to a larger one: designers can only push that far; the system must evolve and change.

Curinne Infantolino of New Yorks Plus Size Bridal Boutique Ivory and Hand notes that speaking specifically to plus-size clients has helped brides-to-be open their eyes to possibilities they would never have imagined otherwise thanks to the expertise and wide range of options available. elsewhere.

This is actually the best part, says Infantolino. They come to think that they have to wear an A-line dress or a ball gown, and then seeing themselves fit perfectly into a fit and flare dress changes the mood. Adding, in our store we have more than 300 options. So, when you have this wide selection at your disposal, why not take the opportunity to push your comfort zone and try them all?

Despite its obvious challenges, wedding shopping can indeed be an enjoyable experience for brides of all sizes. Remember to research ahead of time while keeping an open mind, for knowledge is truly a power in the hands of a bride-to-be.

Start with a shape that you really like, then keep in mind that you can get in touch with a tailor or dressmaker to make it really, really special, Blair says. This will obviously take more work, but just be aware that you can start at a basic level and then add from there.

And the most important piece of advice from Blairs: rely on your core circle to fight to make you the most beautiful bride you can be. Personally, I didn’t know what emotional moment I would have [trying] on the dresses in person, she explains. I think a lot of stylists still use phrases like problem areas or bring up that conversation about wanting to cover up. And because you’re already so overwhelmed with emotion, you can’t really step up and do that self-advocacy in the moment. Bring a bridesmaid or a friend or family member who is ready to champion your cause.

Chiwaya adds: Research as much as possible and remember that you are there to find something that makes you feel beautiful. Don’t let anyone point you in a direction you don’t like. The options are there, and if you feel like you are being disrespected, take your money elsewhere.