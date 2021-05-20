Hudson’s Bay launches fashion fund to promote diversity – WWD





Hudson’s Bay strengthens support for up-and-coming Black, Indigenous and Colored designers in Canada with the launch of the Hudson’s Bay Fashion Fund. Each year, the fund will award a designer with a C $ 25,000 grant and three-year mentorship program to help grow the brand and alleviate some of the barriers new designers face in the retail landscape. . “The Fashion Fund is part of Hudson’s Bay’s broader work to help accelerate racial equity in Canada and follows the recent launch of the Hudson’s Bay Foundation’s new social impact platform. , the Hudson’s Bay Charter for Change, ”the company said in its release. Through the three-year mentorship program, new designers will be able to leverage the Hudson’s Bay network to gain skills and expertise in product development, sourcing, financial management and marketing, while using also Hudson’s Bay retail and digital channels to showcase and sell their collection. The application process will open in early fall of this year. Tyler Franch, vice president and fashion director at Hudson’s Bay, said that as one of Canada’s largest fashion retailers, the company has a “unique opportunity” to support black, Indigenous and of color “through long-term investments, including access to industry and mentoring as well as financial support. The Hudson’s Bay Fashion Fund is designed to nurture talent through sustained collaboration, which is so essential in building new designers to success. The Fashion Fund launch was revealed by Aurora James, creator of Brother Vellies and founder of the Fifteen Percent Pledge, during Wednesday night’s Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards virtual event. As noted, the Toronto-based Hudson’s Bay Company recently pledged to meet the fifteen percent commitment. “Hudson’s Bay takes action in all areas of its business to ensure that diversity, equity and inclusion are at the forefront of the way we do business. The launch of the Hudson’s Bay Fashion Fund is part of our commitment to drive change across our organization and industry, ”added Felicia Lekan-Salami, Divisional Vice President, Diversity, equity and inclusion at Hudson’s Bay. An advisory committee for HB’s Fashion Fund will be announced soon.







