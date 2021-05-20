Carter’s Corner: Shelton’s leadership style is a winner for Gators

GAINESVILLE, Florida. The desk desk calendar offered this little sneak peek for May 20 as I turned the page on Thursday: We need to focus on ourselves, change our own attitudes and responsibility.

The motivational journal became mainstream a few years ago and can be reused year after year, produced by former Bucs and Colts head coach Tony Dungy. I don’t know if the Gators’ men’s tennis coach Bryan shelton has previously leafed through “Quiet Strength The Principles, Practices & Priorities of a Winning Life” as a morning mentor to start the day, but when you listen to Shelton discuss what he’s been doing over the past nine seasons to make Gators aspiring to the National Championship, it’s easy to glean Shelton has a lot in common with Dungy in the way he leads.

Shelton talks a lot about character, about teamwork, about responsibility, about treating people the way you want to be treated. He emphasizes details like being on time, greeting someone with eye contact and a handshake, showing respect to everyone you meet.

And then he tries to live by example.

“As coaches make sure we model that type of behavior to make sure they want to follow our lead,” he said.

Shelton is in Orlando this week on the USTA’s national campus, where the No.1 Gators swept Illinois on Monday night to qualify for the Elite Eight. The Gators face Southeastern Conference rival Texas A&M on Thursday night for the chance to advance to the national semifinals on Friday. The Gators have beaten the Aggies twice this season.

Two years ago, Florida first qualified for the Final Four under Shelton, where they lost to Texas on a hot and humid afternoon. They had a team built for another race in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic hit. A year later, the Gators are back in the hunt and arrived here as Shelton had imagined.

They did it with talent, hard work and class.

“Ultimately that’s what I would love. I would love to have a sustainable program. This year after year we can be one of those top three or four teams in the country and be able to compete for. championships like this, “Shelton said this week in preparation for the game against Texas A&M.” But being able to do it in a first class way. Don’t be the bad guys, but be the good guys who also succeed. on the court. “

If you hang out around Shelton, you’re instantly struck by how thoughtful he interacts with his players, staff, and others who come into his orbit.

He joked this week that the former UF sports director Jeremy foley , who hired Shelton in 2013 to reboot the program, calls him “The Tortoise” for Shelton’s approach to life. It worked and Shelton is not changing.

He led Georgia Tech’s women’s program for 13 seasons before coming to Florida, including a national championship in 2007. Now, nearly a decade into his tenure in Florida, Shelton has a program that appears to be in full swing. flowering.

The only thing missing is a national championship trophy.

“It took a while. It’s a process,” Shelton said. “There is no miracle solution.”

As Shelton discussed his trip to the Gators, he sat down next to UF junior Sam riffice .

Riffice could be a poster boy for Shelton’s program. Excellent player. Those who know him say best person. He was raised on the right and is the type of high-character person Shelton looks for when he’s on the recruiting trail. If a rookie wants to play the recruiting game, Shelton usually moves quickly. Shelton could see that Riffice was on the right things when he recruited him.

Riffice was polite, mature, interacted with his parents and others in a respectful manner.

“Start building around them,” Shelton said of his plan for success. “You can look at each of our players and say similar things.”

The Gators are where they want to be at the end of May, competing for a national championship. It may be the year. Maybe the wait continues.

Whatever happens, you can be sure the Gators will do it in style.

“They did a great job recruiting the right guys,” Riffice said of Shelton and the associate head coach. Tanner Stump . “Everyone that comes in is a great guy.”

It all starts at the top.

Dungy took several years to reach the top of the mountain as a trainer, but he finally succeeded. Maybe this is the year that “The Tortoise” finally returns there.