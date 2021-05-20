Fashion retailer Boohoo to link executive pay with sustainability goals

Fashion retailer Boohoo bowed to pressure from shareholders and MPs to step up its sustainability efforts, announcing this week its intention to tie the compensation of its executive team to the achievement of its environmental, social and governance goals ( ESG).

Boohoo has experienced a meteoric rise to become one of the UK’s largest online and high street fashion retailers, supported by 50-100% annual sales growth in recent years, with its executives benefiting from multi-million pound bonus programs. a result.

But the online and high street clothing brand has been the subject of significant criticism on labor practices in its supply chain, as well as garnering a reputation for operating a ‘fast fashion’ business model that critics say is having detrimental effects on both the climate and the natural world .

Earlier this year, MP Philip Dunne, chairman of Parliament’s Environmental Audit Committee (ACE), described Boohoo as “one of the fashion retailers least committed to sustainability concerns,” in a statement. letter urging company president Mahmud Kamani to link executive compensation to the company’s sustainability goals. .

In his annual report published this week, Kamani said that following an independent review of its corporate governance practices, it will restructure its executive compensation policy to help ensure that board members “meet the highest standards. high levels of corporate governance “.

“We have redesigned the compensation policy for executive directors to align the interests of executives with stakeholders, including the introduction of performance conditions linked to ESG criteria,” says Kamani in the firm’s annual report.

Elsewhere in the report – which reveals the company increased pre-tax profits by 35 percent to £ 124.7million last year – Boohoo says it is “committed to change that brings sustainable growth and which benefits all our stakeholders “.

It follows the publication of the company’s sustainable development plan in March, which commits it to achieving a series of product and material design goals, including ensuring that all the polyester it uses is recycled or “more sustainable” and that half of its synthetic cellulosics come from more sustainable by 2025.

The company has also endorsed charity WRAP’s commitment to Textiles 2030, which calls on fashion brands to use more sustainable materials, embrace circular product design principles, and develop greener business models.

Additionally, he said he is working with his suppliers to develop more sustainable clothing “by focusing on materials like recycled polyester and organic cotton, and over the coming year we will be making changes to how to buy our cotton “.

Kamani faced questions from MPs last year as part of the wider CAE investigation into the fashion industry’s environmental impacts, and Boohoo’s latest engagement this week is likely to be considered. as a major victory to improve the sustainability benchmarks of the sector at large.

Dunne, the chain committee, yesterday described Boohoo’s latest pledge to tie its multi-million pound compensation to improvements in its supply chain as “good news.”

“While it appears that only 15% of the bonus will be tied to ESG improvements, it is encouraging that Boohoo’s compensation committee will have the discretion to remove the entire bonus if these much-needed changes are not implemented. work, ”he said. “I hope these powers will be used to keep Boohoo’s management on track.”

Dunne stressed that executive bonuses “shouldn’t just be linked to sky-high growth.” “I was hoping that we reached a turning point in fast fashion’s awareness of its environmental and social responsibilities and that we would encourage other companies to follow suit,” he added.

However, some critics argue that more fundamental reforms are needed at Boohoo and across the industry to end unnecessary “fast fashion” practices and accelerate the development of more circular business models. Last year, campaigners were frustrated by the government’s inability to pass a number of policies proposed by the EAC, including plans for a new clothing tax to help fund infrastructure improvements. textile recycling.