“It Allows for Arbitrary Decisions:” Buckhead Restaurant Catches Dress Code Heat | New





ATLANTA (CBS46) – A restaurant in Buckhead is heating up due to perceived inconsistencies in its dress code. Monica Johnson had booked a Sunday brunch at the Bilboquet. She was unaware that the restaurant had a casual dress code and showed up in a tracksuit. The restaurant lists the following statement on its website about the dress code: To enhance the experience of your visit, we ask that you adhere to our casual dress code. Collared shirts are suggested for men. Casual clothing including baseball caps, flip flops, slides, overly revealing clothing, fits, sweatpants, and athletic wear are considered too informal for the dining experience we offer at Bilboquet. Shouldn’t I have sat down? No, I wasn’t dressed in the dress code they said they had, but be fair and consistent, she said. Johnson and his group of friends left and had brunch at a nearby restaurant. She had let go, but on her way back to her car, she passed Le Bilboquet and noticed several people on the restaurant terrace in shorts, t-shirt, ripped jeans and sneakers. This does not seem consistent as several of the policy violations that were cited to me appeared to be taking place, she said. Johnson spoke with the duty manager, who she said acknowledged the discrepancies, but suggested she speak to the general manager. She emailed the general manager but thought he was dismissive. What I expected didn’t happen, she said. What I expected would be sorry this was your experience. Weren’t perfect. We don’t always do things right. Online reviews of the Bilboquet show a slew of complaints about restaurant dress codes. One reviewer claimed she was turned down because she was curvy and wore leggings. Another wrote that he was not allowed in due to a few holes in my jeans. A man said he was told he needed jackets and was escorted out of the restaurant. It’s just about being fair in the decision-making, Johnson said. Have your policy, enforce it, but be honest about how you enforce it because when you don’t, you feel like it’s personal, like you’re not good enough. A spokesperson for Bilboquet sent CBS46 the following statement in response to the complaints: We at Le Bilboquet do our best to accommodate all of our guests. However, we have received constant complaints from our customers regarding the wardrobe choices of other customers. Therefore, to protect the culture of our restaurants, we have installed a minimum standard in our casual dress code, which includes jeans and sneakers, but prohibits baseball caps and athletic clothing, including sweatpants and the hights. Although the definition of the word casual is constantly evolving, we strive to maintain our policy demands on a daily basis, but it is not a perfect system. Perhaps this is an opportunity to tighten up your policy, as the way it is worded allows for arbitrary decisions about who should be accommodated and who should not, Johnson replied.

