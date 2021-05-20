Fashion
How will Louisville’s style of men’s basketball be different in the 2021-22 season?
(Photo by Chris Mack and Louisville Players: David Butler II – USA TODAY Sports)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Since the end of the 2020-21 season, where they finished 13-7 and barely missed going to the NCAA tournament, the Louisville men’s basketball program has had a myriad of moving parts.
David Johnson and Carlik Jones have declared themselves for the NBA; Aidan Igiehon, Josh Nickelberry and Quinn Slazinski all transferred and Charles Minlend graduated. Offsetting departures, Matt Cross, Jarrod West and Noah Locke were transferred; El Ellis joins JUCO; and Michael James and Roosevelt Wheeler drop out of high school.
Even among the supervisory and support staff, Louisville will look very different. Assistant coaches Dino Gaudio and Luke Murray were left out, leading head coach Chris Mack to promote Kahil Fennell as director of basketball operations, as well as hiring the national team assistant. New Zealand, Ross McMains.
Based on the current roster alone, even with two free scholarships still open for a transfer or a signatory from high school, you can draw conclusions that Louisville should be a very different team next season. But the question is, besides the coaching staff hired, especially McMains, how will their style of play differ on both ends of the pitch?
Let’s start with the offensive side of things. Traditionally, Mack has used a pick and roll continuity attack that uses unique patterns to take advantage of mismatches. As for the newly hired McMains, his offensive philosophy revolves around the ball to never stop moving, especially in half-court sets.
This hire was undoubtedly made in response to Louisville’s slow pace under Mack, who had relatively quick teams during his time as Xavier. But how much of his own philosophy is he willing to adapt in favor of that of McMains?
“There will be some things that we keep that have been very good for us in my 12 years as a head coach, there will be things that we add,” said Mack. “I think a small part is about our players as well, and what their abilities are, both to learn and to perform some of the things that we have put in place. It’s something that we have to be able to use. this summer for quite frankly. “
Speaking of the players, depending on who Mack has brought this offseason so far, they should be a lot better at one area in particular: three-point shooting. Of the six newcomers to Louisville next season, only Roosevelt Wheeler did not shoot more than 40% of the three-point distance in his previous competitive season.
Of course, it’s all for nothing if you can’t draft a play to open them up, and McMains has long developed a reputation as an offensive tactician. But as he moves up to the college level, based on Mack’s comments, it looks like the offense won’t be as analytical as you might think, and McMains’ contribution will mostly be used to ramp up the pace.
“I think (analysis) definitely has a place in the game, but that’s not all,” Mack said. “Yeah, there’s a bit of that, but he’s not just a computer geek. He’s a basketball player,” he said before, “his whole life has been devoted to basketball. Although he’s only 32, he has a lot more years of experience in the game than that. “
Even though Mack hasn’t hired McMains, Louisville is expected to play at a faster pace next season. As of now, the Cardinals have three viable starting options in the backcourt for West, Ellis and Locke, and they could bring yet another guard. Last season they mainly relied on David Johnson and Carlik Jones, and if COVID is no longer a problem they should be able to pick up the pace on full sets due to the depth of the guard.
“David and Carlik were playing 40 minutes a night. We were dealing with two COVID breaks where these guys were struggling to keep their conditioning,” Mack said. “Having said that, we always wanted to play faster. I think our pace was not where we wanted this year.”
Now on to the defensive side. As for the actual playstyle, you don’t expect much to change here. Mack says he wants to make defensive changes, but that will mainly come from getting the right staff, both in capacity and in numbers, who can execute the game plan.
“While we don’t look like a team that runs and jumps and has a guy on the ball at 94 feet, I would like to think that we can pick up every now and then and increase our pressure more than we did in the past. over the past few seasons, ”he said.
When it comes to defensive changes at Louisville next season, Mack admits he doesn’t want to change too much. If he changes his defensive line-up philosophy too much, then even veterans will need help with the adjustments.
“If everything is new, I’m going to look like, and our players are going to look like. We had the first year where you have 13 hands up to ask questions at the same time,” he said.
