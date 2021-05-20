These 5 pioneering athletes are changing the fashion game with their brands

female athletes with clothing lines

When Misty Copeland partnered with Under Armor for the “I want what i want“In 2014, she became the first ballet dancer to be endorsed by a sports brand. At that point, she redefined what it could mean to be a female athlete in modern society and how she could break the glass ceilings. Copeland is not the first of course pioneer female athletes crush him on and off the pitch. They are not limited to their profession, they have taken their passions and have become warriors of social justice fighting for gender equality, racial equality, rights of persons with disabilities, LGBTQ rights, and more.

They don’t stop there. Today, many of those same female athletes have launched clothing lines, both streetwear and athletic, to promote body positivity and inclusiveness. In doing so, they have challenged conventions about what a female athlete should do, reframed the way people think about what they wear and have taken the fashion industry by storm. Of Serena williams at Megan Rapinoe, here are the athletes launching the fashion game out of the park.

1. Serena Williams

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is the queen of body positivity, so it’s no surprise that she created S by Serena Williams. According to its website, the S stands for strength, togetherness, survivor, brotherhood, support, sexy, sophisticated, strong and stylish. The line celebrates women who transcend limits, boundaries and traditions and all clothing ranges from size XS to X3.

The company has its own hashtag, #BeSeenBeHeard, which aims to amplify women’s voices and support their successes. If you’re curious to find out more, the collection spans the gamut from sporty and casual loungewear to sexy evening wear and outerwear. Styles include classic basics and pieces with pops of bright color and fun patterns. Bottom line: S By Serena is a grand slam.

2. Ibtihaj Muhammad

Fashion Pioneer Female Athletes Ibtihaj Muhammad

The American Muslim fencer has become the first American Olympian to compete in a hijab when she represented the United States team at the 2016 Summer Olympics, winning the bronze medal. It was of course revolutionary, and it wasn’t the first time that she had put the spotlight on modest clothes. In 2014, Muhammad and his siblings came up with the idea to launch Louella, their fashion label, because they struggled to find trendy and stylish clothes that provided them with the coverage they wanted.

Louella’s clothes are loose, cool, effortless and affordable. Muhammad’s goal is to ensure that modest women can wear exactly what they want, when and how they want. Made in the United States, the company is also helping to create jobs locally, that’s a victory!

3. Megan Rapinoe

Fashion pioneer female athletes megan rapinoe

The superstar joined forces with three female athletes who became CEOs to create a flowing, BIPOC and women-owned fashion line called Re-Inc. The World Cup champions behind the brand are Rapinoe, Christen Press, Meghan Klingenberg and Tobin Heath, but you won’t see their names or signatures on Re-Inc’s clothing as they don’t want to steal the show from the clothing of the brand and its purpose.

According to the brand’s website, its mission is to “bring positivity and provocation to the world, offering replenishment rather than exhaustion.” Since its creation in 2019, it has donated over $ 70,000 to local organizations led by women and blacks. In addition, this gender-neutral brand is a nod to the sex discrimination lawsuit against the American Football Federation, in which the women’s football team fights for equal pay.

4. Nancy Lopez

fashion pioneer of female athletes nancy lopez

Creation of the LGPA Hall of Fame Golf 4 her so women can focus on their game on the green instead of whether their jersey is on. Lopez, a four-time LPGA Player of the Year and Golf Hall of Fame with over fifty titles, launched the brand to keep golfers of all sizes fashionable and comfortable. Golf 4 Her designs come in inclusive styles, come in straight and up sizes, and are made with high quality sports performance materials.

The garment differentiates itself from other plus size brands by adding additional material in strategic places such as the bust, waist and hips instead of simply widening the garment, which contributes to performance and comfort. Golf can be an expensive hobby, but with Lopez’s commitment to affordability, golf gear doesn’t have to be.

5. Knight of Prayer

The Rugby Hall of Famer has worked with a collective of top female athletes to develop PSK Collective, a clothing line geared towards Generation Z. Its clothing is comfortable, practical and intended to improve productivity while perspiring. The best part? A percentage of the profits go directly to Women’s Sports Foundation to support female athletes.

It’s no surprise that Knight has made this his new mission. She has advocated for gender equality and social justice all her life and speaks about fear, fitness, resilience and leadership. Game on!

