We found a pink dress like Kourtney Kardashians

If you like We, you spend a lot of time admiring the clothes of the celebrities. You might not even be actively doing it, but when you scroll down Instagram or browse a number of Us weekly you probably find yourself wishing to own several of the pieces you see stars swaying, even on casual days.

Of course, the main reason we don’t always dress like celebrities is that their outfits tend to cost hundreds (if not thousands) of dollars and sometimes consist of pieces that aren’t even available to the public. Many of them also have personal stylists and close friendships with top designers, so we have that against us too. But don’t let this get you down, because we have a tool to help you our wardrobe climb to A-list status, and that’s Amazon StyleSnap!

Get the XIAOSHI – Bodycon mini club dress with pencil tank top for only $ 19 at Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

We recently turned to StyleSnap after Kourtney kardashian posted a compilation of pinkalicious Pictures on his Instagram feed. In several of the photos, she was wearing a pink mini dress with a black lace trim, and we were amazingly in it. We wanted the look for ourselves! And that’s where StyleSnap came in.

To use StyleSnap, just click Upload Photo and choose a photo or screenshot. In this case, we uploaded a photo straight from the Kardashians IG post. In seconds, StyleSnaps digital search found the dress and presented us with a full list of pieces that looked alike, including this XIAOSHI dress, which is about as close to a dead ringtone as it gets. It’s less than $ 20 and on Prime Too Shopping Earn!

This dress is also pink with a black lace trim, also with a mini silhouette and spaghetti straps. If you want to channel the Kardashians by researching less, we can’t think of any better option. Wear it alone or layer it under a denim or faux leather jacket. As for shoes, you can go for strappy heels like Kardashian or maybe try on lace-up boots, or even simple white sneakers. A dress like this has surprising versatility!

The next time you sigh upon seeing an celeb outfit you love, don’t keep scrolling or flipping. Give Amazon StyleSnap A try. You might end up with a look similar to the original. You might even find the exact part in some cases. You never know until you try!

