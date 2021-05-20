Profile: Joe Burke, Head Coach of Men’s Basketball

Questions and answers with Joe burke (Credit: lrt-sports.com)

1. What makes the Skidmore basketball program unique among other Division III schools in the North East?

The most important thing that makes us unique is that we’re a great varsity school with a great basketball program in a great city, and there aren’t many in the North East. The majority of schools that look like us are located in very remote areas.

2. How would you describe your coaching style?

I live on what I call the three Ps. Passion, patience and perseverance. I think it allows me to be flexible with every team I have, but you still need to have those three features knowing that there will be a lot of ups and downs during the season.

3. How can a high school player prepare for the rigor of your program?

To be fair, they can prepare as hard as they want, but there is no match for the length and physicality of a college season. I think those who come from high level programs that play high level competitions and play long seasons are more prepared, but that being said, no one is ever prepared; it is a kind of test while learning

4. What can a high school player expect to be the most important adjustment when starting your program?

The fact that they are forced to be self-reliant. It comes down to learning on the job. They need to understand the importance of time management and taking care of basketball, academics, and being socially smart on campus. It’s hard work for a freshman, especially if it’s their first year away from home.

5. What are your expectations of your players on and off the pitch? How are they different from other D3 basketball programs?

My background is in the Premier League, and I was there for ten years, so we run our program that way. I have the same expectations for my guys as I do for my Division I players. They have to constantly improve their game, consistently be on top of their academics, do a great job with community service and be a positive face on campus.

6. What do you think are the benefits for a player of being on your team outside of college basketball?

My hope is that they will grow as people, as adults, as leaders and eventually as fathers.

7. In your program, what makes an athlete coachable?

Body language in my opinion, I think fair for a coach even if you make mistakes and deal with players who know how to take constructive criticism and get the job done and do it in a positive way, and these are the guys that you want to coach every day.

8. How does men’s basketball relate to college and community?

This was one of my top priorities and has continued since I took the job in 2010. We have built a great relationship with faculty, staff, students and the community so that everything everyone feels connected to this program. For us, it starts with recruiting the right student-athletes who will come and commit to representing our program in the right way on campus, participating in essential community activities and, of course, being willing to volunteer. . We insist on providing excellent opportunities for camps and clinics for children throughout the region. Our players look forward to returning to Saratoga each summer for camp and cultivating these relationships, especially with young children. The local kids look up to them like they’re NBA players which creates a great atmosphere when it comes time for us to play games. Skidmore is now recognized as one of the best environments in the country to watch a D3 basketball game.

9. How did you start coaching and why did you decide to come to Skidmore?

For me, it was an easy decision; growing up my teammates and coaches would joke with me and call me Coach Burke on the floor because I always had too much to say. That being said, I had an idea that this is what was going to make me happy. I felt like I understood the game and could communicate on a level that would allow me to be successful. I wouldn’t change anything about my trip up to this point. I have coached at the high school level, at all three college levels and at some of the best institutions in the world. I had my wife and kids by my side which gave me tremendous support throughout the process.

My decision to come to Skidmore was based on knowing it was time for me to be a head coach. I didn’t care whether it was Division I, II or III. I had played and worked for very good coaches, and I knew I was ready to run my own program. My wife and I were looking for a great university school with a community that we felt could be heavily involved in the program. I felt Skidmore was a great opportunity because there were so many benefits. I knew that if we did things the right way, this vision would come true. We’re now at the point where basketball is a deal here. We have a very high standard of living on an annual basis which I love. The players want to come here because it’s more than basketball; it’s about the culture that has been created.

10. What does your program need to contribute to your team now and in the future?

I think like most programs; we always need to modernize our facilities. This is important as some of our players come from great prep / high schools with awesome facilities so you want to impress them when they visit. For student-athletes who decide to attend college, this is an integral part of their decision. I think we need to stress the importance of what the sport experience is at Skidmore. That being said, we focus on what we can control. For me, this priority is to keep everyone engaged in our program, especially our alumni, in order to always provide our guys with what they need to be successful. We want to be an elite institution in everything from the equipment we use to the equipment we wear to how and where we travel to play. We want to treat our guys like the high performance student-athletes that they are.