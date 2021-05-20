American designer Ema Savahl launches swimwear line at Telecast 2021 global event





MIAMI, May 20, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Ema Savahl Couture was the official swimwear sponsor of the newly elected Miss Universe 2021 pageant Mexican Ana Meza, as a new winner on a global TV show, broadcast live by the Seminoles Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood florida. The event served as the global launch of the new brand’s swimwear line, and competitors around the world fell in love with the unique capsule, purposefully designed for the competition.

Miss Universe South Africa in Ema Savahl Swimwear photo Fadil Berisha



Ema Savahl Swimline debuts

The Albanian-American designer has been making her line for over twenty-five years in Miami, a little north of the Design district, maintaining a beautiful and successful team of working women. The pandemic inspired Ema to create the first derivative line, the swim and resort one, which now allows the brand to be present in many markets with a uniquely manufactured product, carrying on the tradition of Ema’s vision, which creates textured works of art with his special techniques. applying it to her sensual yet sporty silhouettes. “Growing up as a volleyball player, I always recognized that the sexiest women are athletic and tomboyish, mischievous, in the flow, without any original excuses. Healthy is super sexy! Ema Savahl brings this woman out of every woman “, continues Emma Koja, while personalizing a pair of tops for the Misses. Ema Savahl’s lines are created, in fact, with a technique that the designer has been perfecting for years in an exclusive way. The same approach is now used in swimwear, resulting in incredible comfort and durability. Ema Savahl swimwear will only be available on the brand’s e-commerce and globally accessible. Production capacity is monitored and optimized through decades of experience. The Ema Savahl Cool Swim Capsule is highlighted by the beautiful and energizing color palette chosen to turn any occasion to wear the swimsuit into a moment of joy and self-confidence. On the occasion of the Miss Universe contest, sponsored by Ema Savahl, the house has created a fully dedicated capsule available in limited edition only, on the online store, up to June 16e 2021. For more information and news on Ema Savahl swimwear: [email protected] For any request from the designer: [email protected] ABOUT EMA SAVAHL – Ema Savahl is an established and successful couture brand, who have created their special couture – designed for the woman who likes to feel sultry yet very comfortable on any occasion – for many markets: from North America to Europe, Middle East to Latin America, also thanks to the significant endorsement of the collection of high profile celebrities like Katy Perry and Jennifer lopez, to name a few. In 2021, the Ema Savahl label is launching its Swimwear line, for e-commerce only. www.emasavahl.com Contact:

Ema savahl

+17862328949

[email protected] SOURCE Ema Savahl Couture

