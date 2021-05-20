Sophie Wessex brings back the sundress for reunion days



















May 20, 2021 – 2:49 PM CEST



Danielle Stacey The Countess of Wessex met with Dominic Raab, Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs on Tuesday.

the Countess of Wessex brought back one of our favorite sets from last summer as she performed engagements on Tuesday. Sophie, 56, looked stylish in a geometric repeat dress in black, white and orange hues by DVF Diane von Furstenberg. It wore the dress first when she attended a live sculpture session with Frances Segelman as part of a special event for the Vision Foundation last September. READ: Countess of Wessex channels Carrie Bradshaw in pleated skirt On this occasion, the Countess paired the sleeveless dress with a sleek black blazer and her blonde locks were styled in loose waves. The royal mother of two attended a vision for the Commonwealth event via video call in her role as Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness. Later that day, she wore the same outfit to attend a meeting with Dominic Raab, Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs at the Foreign and Commonwealth and Development Office. Welcome meeting with HRH The Countess of Wessex to discuss the prevention of sexual violence in conflict and increasing the participation of women in peace processes. Together, we pledge to support survivors and bring perpetrators to justice. pic.twitter.com/mjwp2A2UCH – Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) May 18, 2021 Dominic Raab shared a photo of his meeting with the Countess Mr Raab shared a photo of their meeting in a tweet, writing: "Welcome meeting with HRH The Countess of Wessex to discuss preventing sexual violence in conflict and increasing women's participation in processes of peace. Together, we pledge to support survivors and bring perpetrators to justice. " MORE: 8 Times Countess Sophie Stunned In Elegant Summer Dress MORE: 5 times Lady Louise Windsor recycled her mother's clothes, the Countess of Wessex Delilah Belted Print Dress, £ 239, Diane von Furstenberg at The Outnet BUY NOW Her £ 576 dress has since sold out, but there's a similar DVF style for £ 239 on Outnet, currently available in all sizes. Monday, Sophie and her husband, Prince edward, has undertaken several engagements in Somerset, including a visit to a vaccination center. The countess opted to wear a navy blue jacket and a white pleated midi skirt for her outing.







