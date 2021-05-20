Daily News: Kacey Musgraves Tells It All, Balenciaga Couture, Armani Returns To The Catwalk, Staud’s Summer Capsule, And More!

Read today’s dose of smart chic here

Kacey Musgraves decorates Elle’s latest cover and tells it all!

It appealed to singer Kacey Musgraves, winner of multiple Grammy Awards, for her June / July coverage. The cover, photographed by Cass Bird, shows Musgraves in a strapless pink Versace dress, one of many outfits she wears throughout history! Musgraves drops the walls and gets real in the cover interview, discussing the fall of his world in the past year, and a mushroom trip revelation. The star, who was on stage at the 2019 Grammys holding her brilliant memento of Album of the Year and thanking ex-husband Ruston Kelly for his support, reveals she never would have expected a divorce and with a brand new one album just a year and a half later. This album, due out later this summer, is a more candid representation of Musgraves’ reality and prioritizes feelings over what Musgraves hasn’t done in the past. It’s intimidating to show off your emotions about something that’s really personal, Musgraves said. It. I haven’t talked much about this chapter, and I don’t feel like I owe it to anyone, but I owe it to myself as a creator to bring to life all these emotions that I have felt, and I do. do through the song.

Tom Ford x 52HZ opens nominations for plastic innovation award

Tom Ford x 52HZ expands the competition for the Tom Ford Plastic Innovation Award in the fight against plastic. Announced today, the luxury brand is now accepting submissions from inventors and entrepreneurs with ideas to end plastic pollution. The two-year competition, which promises $ 1 million and three years of development support for finalists, aims to accelerate innovation around affordable and sustainable alternatives for thin-film plastic, the same material that accounts for 46% of plastic waste entering the oceans. Sustainability is a crucial issue in our lives today, said Tom Ford. We will continue to advocate for the adoption of winning innovations and do our utmost to reverse the trend of plastic pollution and thin-film plastic in particular.

Intermix x Staud here just in time for summer!

Intermix has partnered with Staud co-founder Sarah Staudinger for the summer drop of our dreams! The exclusive six-piece capsule, aptly named Celebrate Summer, flutes a palette of vibrant yellows, fuschia pinks, and mandarin oranges, each of which makes celebrating summer easier than ever. The offering keeps versatility and vibrant tones in mind, with relaxed dresses, lightweight ribbed knits and two-piece maxi sets. Whether making an appearance at a backyard barbecue or a seaside wedding, each style guarantees the perfect silhouette for any occasion.not. The capsule is currently available exclusively in stores and online at Mix.

Rodarte recruits Alicia Silverstone for fall 21 lookbook

The American brand founded by sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy has just dropped its latest offer, and Alicia Silverstone faces it. The ‘Clueless’ star is joined by designer duos, friends and close muses, includingBrother Vellies’ founder Aurora James and model Heather Kemesky, in the lookbook which was shot by Todd Cole on a rocky beach in California. Inspired by their take on ’90s fashion, which the Mulleavy sisters likely collected in the fan-favorite movie they’ve apparently watched hundreds of times, the offer includes brand signatures mixed with nostalgic styles, puffed sleeves, floral-patterned dresses, varsity jackets and statement jewelry Oh, and did you really think a sequined suit wouldn’t make an appearance? Ugh, as if! We can’t wait to see what the SoCal sisters bring to the catwalk when they come back to NYFW this fall!

CUUP trades bras for bikinis

Cult brand preferred by direct consumers, CUUP, is expanding its offering to include swimwear, with its first collection dropping today. The line includes three bikini tops and three bikini bottoms, each of which is modeled and named after the brand’s respective cup and bra styles. Like her lingerie, swim styles come in five vibrant colors: black, seaweed (green), earth (brown), lava (red) and shell (white). Customers can rest assured that each design is a nod to the handcrafted and elegant craftsmanship for which the brand is renowned. The CUUP team spent two years making over 100 fittings on 25 different women’s bodysuits to refine the size and design of a perfect swimwear wardrobe for everyone. CUUP Swim will offer 53 bra sizes, ranging from 30A to 42F, and seven sizes for stockings, ranging from XS to XXXL. The collection is now available for purchase at CUUP, with prices ranging from $ 68 to $ 98.

Fashion Week Updates: Armani To Escape Lockdown!

Giorgio Armani announced his return in person to Milan Fashion Week, starting with the house’s Spring 2022 men’s fashion show on June 21. display the cancellation in the 45-year history of the brand. The next men’s fashion show is sIt is scheduled to debut in the Milanese courtyard on Via Borgonuovo 21 with a live audience. At the same location, Armani staged shows before moving to his signature venue, Milans Teatro, in 2001. Armani Priv Couture is also scheduled to show at the Italian Embassy in Paris on July 6.

Balenciaga reintroduces couture after 53-year hiatus

For the first time in more than half a century, Balenciaga will return to the couture scene. Not only will Creative Director Demna Gvasalia launch her first haute couture offering, but it will take place against the backdrop of a restored replica of Cristbal Balenciagas’ original couture salon (Chanel and Dior are notably planning similar salon restorations!) . Scheduled to take place on July 7, the parade will be an in-person rally, the first for the fashion house since the start of the pandemic. Unlike previous offerings, which shone through apocalyptic catwalks and post-world video games, the show offers an intimate reconnection with the history of brands. There will also be a supply of men’s clothing in the show.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us onFacebookandInstagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.