‘Bachelorette’ JoJo Fletcher reveals why she never picked up her wedding dress

Getty Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher

JoJo Fletcher is yet to get her wedding dress back almost a year after her original wedding date and five years after accepting a proposal from Jordan Rodgers.

The “The Bachelorette” star opened up about her marriage issues in a new interview and revealed that the original dress she chose will be three years old before she finally gets married. The lovebirds were supposed to be married in June 2020, but were forced to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their postponed wedding date was May 2021, but they postponed again because their venue is still stuck at a maximum capacity of 10 people.

Jojo told us every week she and her fiancé “did a really good job of rolling with the punches and realizing that a lot of things are out of our control,” and said the two were “at peace” with the situation. But with so many setbacks, she no longer says “yes” to her original dress.

“I plan to try on dresses again and never even got my original dress back,” the former “Bachelorette” star revealed. “Like the dress I ordered, it arrived during COVID [and] I hadn’t even picked it up yet. I haven’t even seen it. It will probably be three years old by the time I wear it. So yeah, I could try some dresses on again.

JoJo Fletcher examined more wedding dresses during pandemic

With more time at home during the health pandemic, JoJo had more time to rethink her dress choice. Her before told Brides magazine that there is “one” thing she knows for sure about her marriage: “I will have more than one dress!”

She added that she wanted to be comfortable at her wedding reception, saying, “I should be able to dance the night away. I don’t want to have to type early at my own wedding! “

During the pandemic, her search for clothes continued, even though she had already chosen her main dress.

“The extra time since we had to delay our wedding is good and bad,” JoJo’s fiancé, Jordan says The Knot. “We have time to rethink some things we wanted and make some adjustments. But the real problem is, sometimes I have to take JoJo’s Instagram off her because she has to stop looking at wedding dress profiles! It’s like she chose that one, and then every other day she would say, “Oh my God”. I’m like, ‘Stop looking at this! Stop looking at the dresses. ”

JoJo Fletcher still has plenty of time to search for another wedding dress

With two wedding dates set aside in the books, the reality TV couple are now eyeing a wedding in 2022. JoJo says Access that the two are “so in love with our place” that they would rather postpone their wedding to a date when the restrictions will be lifted instead of choosing a different location.

“We know when that happens, that will be all we want it to be,” she said. “We’ll have everyone there that we love because I don’t want to have a wedding with my closest family and my friends can’t be there.”

The bride-to-be added that fall 2021 was “not an option” due to her fiance’s schedule as a sports commentator.

“It’ll probably be next year, which is like a dagger when I say that,” JoJo said. “But then again, I know it’s going to be whatever I want it to be.”

READ NEXT: Did Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima have a secret wedding?