Retailers Bank on Fashion and Food to attract consumers to stores – Sourcing Journal





Eating and shopping with friends may seem like a distant dream, but as cities across the United States reopen this summer, retailers and restaurants are joining forces to bring a sense of normalcy and joy back into the daily grind of consumers. . After going through a difficult year, fashion retailers are doing their part to support restaurants in the wake of Covid-19. Both industries were particularly affected during the pandemic, with restaurants and store closures are wiping out businesses around the world. Related Articles Join the likes of Nordstrom, Tommy Bahama and Gucci, LA icon Fred Segal has launched his own plan to support local restaurants and drive more traffic to his store. As part of retailer’s ‘Summer of Love’ 60th anniversary celebrations, it offers a residency program that provides restaurants with temporary, free space at Fred Segal’s location in Malibu Village. Until July 18, the program will host a different restaurant each weekend, including LA staples like Shappy Pretzel Co., Bridgetown Roti, and Sweet Vices. A portion of Fred Segal’s profits generated from the pop-up event will be donated to Heal the Bay, a non-profit organization that supports the greater Los Angeles area. “As a brand born and raised in Los Angeles with over 60 years of heritage, Fred Segal is passionate about supporting the small, local businesses that make our city amazing what it is,” said Jeff Lotman, CEO by Global Icons and Fred Segal. President. “Restaurants are an integral part of our culture and what sets the culture of Los Angeles apart. Over the past year, our local restaurants have been hit hard, which is why we are proud to support the restaurant community in this way. Fred Segal’s contextual concept follows a host of new collaborations between fashion and restaurant establishments as the two industries hope for a strong rebound in foot traffic and sales. Starting May 19, restaurants in New York City can reopen at full capacity. This was not the case, however, when the famous Parisian tearoom Angelina, best known for its thick hot chocolate and Mont Blanc dessert, made its US debut in New York in November. At the time, interior dining guidelines capped capacity at 25%. To help stoke the buzz for the legendary café with a fashion pedigree – Coco Chanel was known to frequent the original location of Rue de Rivoli – the French institution Longchamp opened a popup Angelina in its Fifth store. Avenue. There, shoppers can enjoy a drink and dessert on the retailer’s “terrace” furnished with Parisian-style cafe seating. Carolina Herrera on Madison Avenue also opened an Angelina popup for her well-heeled clientele. The eight-seat beer garden offers a selection of pastries such as mini macaroons, meringues and pastries as well as drinks. “As the world gradually opens up and we can meet again, I wanted to bring a touch of Paris to our friends and family on the Upper East Side through our collaboration with Angelina,” said Wes Gordon, Director creative by Carolina Herrera. “As someone with a hopeless sweet tooth, Angelina’s decadent macaroons and pastries have always been irresistible. Both Angelina popups work until July. While restaurants have a long history in retailing in New York City, many establishments that closed in the past year are now reopening. At Nordstrom’s flagship store in New York, shoppers can now reserve a table at three of its restaurants: Bistro Verde, Jeannie’s and Wolf. Bergdorf Goodman, who recently launched a New York-themed campaign starring model Ella Emhoff, a recent fashion school graduate and vice-president’s daughter-in-law Kamala Harris, serves lunch and dinner in his BG restaurant on the seventh floor. Dinners can also take a table at BG on Fifth, a sidewalk cafe in front of the famous department store windows, which serves afternoon tea and cocktails. Saks Fifth Avenue’s Parisian dining experience, L’Avenue, continues to enjoy the celebrity hideaway it gained in 2019 when model Gigi Hadid celebrated her birthday there with a denim-themed party. Meanwhile, a coveted seat at RH Rooftop, the restaurant above Restoration Hardware in Meatpacking remains in demand. The marriage between restaurants and retail also works outside of New York. In March, Oxford Industries, the parent company of island lifestyle brand Tommy Bahama, announced that it would continue to open more Tommy Bahama Marlin bars in 2021. It opened four new bars in 2020 in sunny locations like San Diego and Jacksonville, Florida. the bars offer what they call an “innovative take on a lively cocktail” and provide a fun and relaxed experience for shoppers, who can enjoy a selection of Tommy Bahama clothing while they relax. Luxury brands have also set their sights on the reception area. True to its heritage, Gucci opened in early 2020 Gucci Osteria, an Italian restaurant by three-star chef Massimo Bottura, on the third floor of his Beverly Hills store. the restaurant’s lavish decor and the Emilia burger, a $ 35 patty and bun housed in “Guccified” fast food packaging, have made foodies’ Instagram pages explode. Gucci, which opened its first restaurant in Florence in 2018, cut the ribbon on its third restaurant hosted by Bottura last month at its new store in Tokyo, located in the bustling Ginza shopping district.







