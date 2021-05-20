Rick Hahns White Sox Fashion Drag Race: Getaway Day

Gentlemen, start your engines. And may the best White Sox … win!

The theme? Reality Yon Moncada

The White Sox managed to bounce back Wednesday after a tough loss and an even tougher morale day. The tension seemed to be apparent, at least according to fans of the team, so Yon Moncada Day was the boost everyone needed.

The White Sox Twitter account initially posted photos of Zack Collins, Carlos Rodn, Yermn Mercedes, Dylan Cease, Evan Marshall and Nick Madrigal. As a team, we flocked to Instagram for Moncada and Mercedes as soon as the live notification was sent to our devices. Shortly thereafter, an outreach to rank some of the best dressed Janice sired on Twitter; the answers flew and did not disappoint.

Chrystals Top Three

I’m not sure how I’m supposed to pick a favorite as there are easily 10-15 players and coaching staff who should be at the top of my list. Im basing my choices on vibrations and commitment to the theme.

Dylan cease Deep down, I know he’s attractive, but the leopard print romper and chain combined with the perfect headdress and icy wrist pose elevates Cease to the top. The women of Twitter White Sox (including men and non-binary people) swooned, including myself.

Lance Lynn Is he an LGBTQ + icon in his rainbow zebra print? I wasn’t sure if I could add it based on a photo of shoulders and more so I used Google to see if I could find a rainbow zebra romper for men. Hopefully Lynn got a lot of Kohls cash on her fancy suit and tie set.

Jos Abreu If Desastre Personal stepped out for a winter in Chicago, the Abreus outfit would be perfect. His tracksuit with chain and matching mask is perfect. I would show my age if I said swagger, then I would go with drip. More Abreu love came from @ValiendoPadres and @asharizsports.

Janices Top three

My top three picks are based on adherence to the theme: I need to see some sort of Moncada channeling, and it won’t always be through fashion, but also through presentation.

Lance Lynn could very well be the winner of this whole road trip, wearing what looks like a festive rainbow zebra blazer over a black (deep v-neck?) t-shirt. Pride month isn’t just June! While Id gives extra points if it was a full rainbow set, one piece, Lances shades, a neat beard and slicked back hair all scream Yon, while still maintaining a indescribably attractive look that is our very own No.3. More love for Lynn came from SSS writer Trevor Lines (@ tlines2), as well as @TheTyronePalmer, @anxious_chisox, and @marcos_chi_.

Dylan cease White sneakers. The thick gold chain. The purple romper. Hot boy summer is upon us, and Cease knows it. # 4 in rotation, but # 1 in our hearts.

Nick madrigal might look like your little brother after looting in your closet. Back cap, shade, gold chain, bomber jacket, bright yellow sneakers. Madrigal went for the head-to-toe look and didn’t let his size affect the size of this presentation. And that puts him in my top three. Father Zo (@SouthsideZo) agrees with me on Twitterland.

Twitter Favorites

We asked our Twitter followers about their favorite outfits from this Moncada-themed getaway day!

Dallas keuchel was a resounding fan favorite, sporting a navy sports coat and shorts set, patterned in an elegant pink and white bird print. Our SB Nation sister, Sara Sanchez of Bleed Cubbie Blue, said the patterned cropped costume couldn’t be taken seriously, but that’s what makes the ensemble so inflamed. The writer Britni de la Cretaz agreed; they found Keuchels’ short set to be particularly flattering for their lower half.

South Side Sox’s newest staff member Dick Reillo said the energy of Big D … is doing things to him. So do we, Dick. U.S. too. Our correspondent across the pond, @WsoxUK, said Dallas was also among the best dressed.

Lucas GiolitoThe taco cat print ensemble, paired with undertones, slicked back hair, and signature smile didn’t go unnoticed, for loyal South Side Sox reader Alexis Atwater.

As Chrystal mentioned above, Dylan cease seemed to be the darling of the Twitter world, recording all kinds of responses to the thirst of fans of all genres. The fact that I think Cease is somehow a hottie might be biased, comments South Side Sox staffer Amber Giese (@coldwars). Other Cease reviewers: @schustee, @ deestweets23, @ dani_phantom10, @ 90feetfromhome and South Side Soxs own Ali White (@aliwhitesox).

Yermn Mercedes told us on Monday that he’s committed to being Yermn, and with his comic book-style tracksuit, multiple gold chains, and signature cap, our fans’ responses echo that appreciation: @ wolfram40, @ sydrpfp, @ CheapSeats411 and @rjgianfortune.

Relief from Lefty Aaron Bummer chose to go with a traditional one-piece romper for her runway look, a dark green print with lush pink tropical flowers and accents. On Twitter, @SouthSideJan felt like Bummer wasn’t getting enough recognition for this outfit.

Honorable mention

Chrystal Like I said before, there were too many that I wanted to choose for my top. Code HeuerThe use of the earring made it hard to ignore. Zack collins made me wish I was drinking a Mai Tai by the pool. Nick madrigal had the best sunglasses of the bunch. Known home run hitter Jake lamb looked like a guy you met on a cruise. however, Daryl boston is making waves in her bright yellow suit jacket, aviator sunglasses and colorful print white pants. He gave me the Miami Vice vibe.

Janice We can all agree that the starting rotation was specially dedicated to this challenge; Giolito, stop, Keuchel, Carlos rodn, and Lynn all deserved to be in the top three. The large scale pineapple print of the Collins romper is so bold it works. Evan marshallThe color-block blue blazer accessorized with gold chains was a smart choice. Billy HamiltonThe bold colors and shiny hoodie pay homage to Yoans style, while still retaining that undeniable BHam charm, with acknowledgment from @ MailmanJack65, @KjellRules, @jmtryneski and @DyeMasterDiscs. Abreu has stayed true to himself, while also paying a fitting tribute to his teammate, plus some neck candy. Speaking of which, accessories absolutely matter, which is why Heuer makes my list of honorable mentions as well. We love the attention to detail!

Chrystals Bottom Three

I will not indicate the obvious person who did not participate in the theme. I’m just going to pretend it was left at the Mall of America with a Subway gift card. So who hasn’t tried enough?

Liam Hendriks At first I thought he was just wearing camouflage sweatshirts. Maybe he didn’t have time to do all he could after his beautiful appearance on the mound to save the game on Wednesday, but it didn’t scream the clip of the tropical party with Moncada.

Ethan Katz This outfit would work best for a casual sleepover in a hotel room at Comic Con. Or maybe the superhero pajamas my son wore when he was five.

Adam eaton By default, he’s also there because he’s wearing the same outfit as Katz. Yeah, I realize Yermn and Danny Mendick are a match too, but they have more flavor?

Janices down three

I hate to penalize anyone for showing up in the same outfit. But unless you sell it and make your own outfit, it doesn’t work. Mercedes and Mendick are in almost identical outfits, but Yermins is wearing his trademark cap and layered Moncada gold chains, as Sydney pointed out (@sydrpfp); Dannys cradling hair and chest undertones.

Ethan Katz gets credit for trying here, but he definitely could have tried to stand out from Adam eaton (and vice versa). I’m with Chrystal, in that this boom-pow comic book sweatsuit outfit doesn’t really turn the pages for me.

Yasmani GrandalThe lack of color or presentation here is also a downside for me. I don’t get Moncada, I get a weekend to Bass-Pro-Shops from this.

Who synchronizes lips for their life?

Chrystal I hate to say it, but if I take anyone out of this race, it’s going to be Liam Hendriks. I was bored, and it looked more like cover-up than anything.

Janice Like Chrystal, I wasn’t impressed with Liams’ drab tracksuit, topped with a highlighter yellow Adidas cap. Grandal certainly did not understand the task; He’s dressed like he’s going on a hunting trip with a cooler full of Busch Light, not like he’s living his best life on the set of the Desastre Personal video.

What song do they lip sync to? It’s Yon day after all, so obviously our last two will sync up with the hottest single of the summer.

No matter who wins the lip-sync battle between Hendriks or Grandal, we all know one person getting married loves to see sashay far away: Tony La Russa.

While the staff at SSS weighed in on these Getaway Day fashions, leave the best dressed to our loyal readers.

