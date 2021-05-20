Sue Foulston Obituary | Fashion





My old school friend Sue Foulston, who died of cancer at 68, was a fashion designer and fashion professor at Central Saint Martins College of Art. Sue has always been thrilled with the idea of ​​refining raw talent and was one of the instigators, in 1999, of the highly regarded annual CSM White Show, in which freshmen of fashion showcase looks entirely made in from a piece of white cloth. Sue enjoyed the excitement of teaching; she has lived her life to the fullest, and since the day I met her, Sue has led me and all of her friends in her wake as she moved forward. In the 1980s, Sue Foulston worked and partied hard Born in Oldham, to Enid (née Whitelegg), who worked at a local tobacco shop, and Ken Foulston, an aeronautical research engineer and self-taught musician who played saxophone and clarinet in dance bands, Sue went as a fellow in Manchester. high school for girls, where we met. There, Sue was a fashion leader, who knew the best music, had the best taste, would dance the night away in The Twisted Wheel, and whose approval was a precious prize to academic achievement. She went to Hornsey College of Art in north London in 1971 to study fine art. There, she made a Harrington jacket for her younger brother, Ken, who has become the envy of all the cool mods in Manchester. Sues’ great talent really took off when, in 1980, Jasper Conran lured her away from Swanky Modes, Camden, where Sue, after completing her education, had worked both on sewing samples and in the ‘workshop. She stepped into the middle of Regents Park, running the sample room at Conrans and working on the swimsuit collections as they partied in the apartment they also shared with the Clash members. After leaving Jasper Conran in 1996, Sue designed for Mother of Pearl and Viyella, while leading projects at Central Saint Martins as a guest speaker. In 1997, she became a permanent lecturer for BA Fashion freshmen, and two years later she was leading the freshman program with fellow tutor David Kappo. Together, they came up with the idea of ​​taking the White Project (initiated by former course director Wendy Dagworthy) and turning it into a fashion show. The inaugural White Show took place in December 1999 and was a huge success. Sue continued to work for the CSM following her diagnosis in 2019. That same year, the White Show premiered outside of college, showing the British Fashion Councils Fashion Award at the Royal Albert Hall. Sues’ students found her empathetic, demanding and fun. We will all regret his mischievous presence. Her contribution to the fashion world is substantial, but she frequently focuses on the world around her and how she could, if she tried, present herself much better. His partner, Woolly Wolstenholme, singer and keyboardist of the group Barclay James Harvest, died in 2010. She is survived by her brother, Ken.

