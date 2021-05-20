Fraudsters disguise themselves as women to blackmail men for money





The crooks dress up as women, posing with fake breasts and prosthetics to trick men into live chats and hand them their money. Sneaky fraudsters in China tricked unsuspecting targets into exposing themselves on camera – and then allegedly blackmailed them for huge sums of money. According to reports, the odd trend has swept China over the past year, with male crooks participating in live nude chats. After being convinced to participate, the victims then find out that their naked bodies have been filmed, as the crooks continue to demand payment. Following recent attempts, Chinese police have issued an official warning to men, urging them to be more vigilant when using online forums and chat rooms. Credit: Jam Press The agents even posted a video on the Chinese social network Weibo, with a very simple message. He said, “Boys, don’t argue naked.” In the video, police explain how these crooks use prosthetics and women’s clothing to trick them into removing their kit on camera – showing how realistic these criminals can look. One of the officers is pictured wearing a bra and underwear before removing the fake skin, revealing his male chest underneath. The video is then cut into footage of two men holding sets of ‘fake skin’ costumes. All of this continues as a policewoman can be heard saying, “You think what you think is what you think?” The officer then urges caution, adding, “Boys, don’t argue naked. This is fraud.” Credit: Jam Press The video was originally posted in eastern Zhejiang province, but has since been shared by police social accounts across the country. According to reports, these organized criminal gangs spend weeks treating their victims before encouraging them to undress. They do this by making them download what at first glance looks like an ordinary video chat application, but is actually spyware designed to scan their phone and email contacts. Crime has become increasingly prevalent during the coronavirus pandemic. In the first six months of 2020, the Guangdong Public Security Department received more than 9,000 blackmail complaints regarding these so-called “ naked talks. ” Police say at least 10 separate blackmail gangs have also been identified, and 86 offenders have been arrested as a result. Over 2,000 victims have been identified and over 2 million have been extorted by the crooks.

