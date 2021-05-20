Students detail their experiences of sexualization during dress code discussion at CUSD board meeting

Each year, the dress code of the Clovis Unified School District (CUSD) is challenged by students in the district. However, many parents and administrators find the dress code exceptional as it is.

Nearly 20 CUSD students, local activists and a professor from Fresno State addressed the board about the dress code in person at the CUSD board meeting on May 19. .

Many students have shared testimonials from themselves or other students who have suffered allegations of embarrassment, sexual harassment and sexual assault due to dress code violations.

Many of the students were female and felt the dress code targets them more than male students.

A Buchanan High School student said she believed the dress code sexualized minors and unfairly targeted women and those featuring women. She said the dress code was often used as a tool to blame victims who have been harassed and sexually assaulted.

She detailed once where another student sexually assaulted her, and when she told a teacher, the teacher allegedly told her, boys will be boys, and that he probably just loved me.

The CUSD dress code claims to protect women, the girl said. Yet every girl I know has been sexually assaulted or harassed on campus, and none of them have received justice.

She said that instead of focusing on using the dress code to protect girls, CUSD should teach boys to respect young girls.

Another student from Clovis High supported this sentiment, saying that if the neighborhood feels that certain clothing disrupts learning environments and endangers the safety of female students, then there is a serious problem beyond the dress code.

I speak to you honestly and know that you have seen the stressful lives of your students firsthand, said the student. But feeling confined and even sexualized by the dress code shouldn’t be another source of angst.

Dr Kathryn Forbes, director of the Fresno State Department of Gender and Women’s Sexuality Studies, whose research areas are higher education and Title IX, also addressed the council.

Dress codes are a tool that unintentionally reinforces harmful beliefs about sex, Dr. Forbes said.

Dr Forbes said dress codes are part of a hidden agenda that strengthens existing social and economic hierarchies. She said the experiences and changes expressed by the girls were supported by decades of dress code research.

Additionally, Dr Forbes believes CUSD has a Title IX issue with students being bullied at school, which she said the dress code was following.

The most disturbing for me is hearing the testimonies of the students, [students] feel sexualized by teachers who are… supposed to teach them, said Dr Forbes.

Board member Susan Hatmaker said CUSD does not tolerate alleged incidents of sexual harassment and assault. She said students who experienced these incidents should file a complaint and the district would investigate the allegations.

The Inter-School Council (ISC), made up of six officials from each district high school, shared its opinion on the dress code.

Overall, students at Clovis Unified agree that the dress code enforces the high standards and expectations known in and around the neighborhood. Students also believe that our dress code prepares them for their future as professionals.

ISC says the largest number of incidents were from yoga pants and leggings. The group’s only request is that yoga-style pants be added to the dress code.

However, other students say the problem is not only what violates the dress code, but also how it is regulated and managed by the administration.

Dress code continues to be a divisive issue between students, parents, and the district, with many on the opposite end of the spectrum.

According to CUSD Superintendent Dr Eimear OFarrell, results from the School Assessment and Review Team (SART) data indicate that 62% of parents are asking for the dress code to remain as is or be stricter .

However, 80% of senior graduates surveyed believe the district should ease restrictions on dress code.

The last time CUSD changed the dress code was in 2016.

Board members said it may be time to change the dress code, but no concrete response has been given on what changes will be made.

CUSD board chairman Dr Steven Fogg said he felt the district should update the dress code.

Dr Fogg noted that all parties who want or don’t want a change should agree on a dress code that all parties like.

We don’t want to be influenced by any particular group or idea, said Dr Fogg. It should include the whole community and not necessarily the loudest voices.

Changing the dress code is a tedious process that will include SART committees, stakeholder groups and community participation.

The Board of Directors would hear recommendations and comments on the matter as soon as possible in the fall.

Only time will tell if a dress code change is imminent and how important that change will be.

