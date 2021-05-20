The 10 best wedding guest dresses for summer 2021

Do you hear that? These are wedding bells in the not-so-distant future and it’s so exciting to hear them again.

After many newlyweds put their marriages on hold during the height of the pandemic this year, it may be that wedding season is once again. With the distribution of vaccines and the easing of masks and social distancing policies, in-person weddings could soon mark your calendar, and that means one thing: shopping.

If you are not one of the lucky few bridesmaids who have their outfits already predetermined, you will need to start looking for the perfect dress to wear at the reception that will make you look and feel amazing without surpassing the bride, from Classes.

From flowing maxi dresses and shorter, sleek summer dresses to a whole new look in a jumpsuit, these are our favorite outfits for the wedding season 2021.

ASOS

It is an envelope; this is your dream dress.

From ASOS, this mint green dress is a cute yet simple way to surprise at any wedding, with an adorable bow in the back for an added touch. The front is a classic V-neck, easily dressed up with a sparkly necklace or a pair of dangling earrings. The dress varies in size from 0 to 12 and can be tied tighter or looser in the back.

From Lulu

Leave the bouquet to the bride, these flowers are all you need.

Lulu’s has a plethora of wedding guest dresses, but this one is one of our favorites. The pink pattern is timeless and matches all hair colors and shoe choices. The puffy fabric will look great for an outdoor wedding, just keep in mind the high slit on the leg when the wind blows. It comes in the pink color shown as well as in a purple pattern with different flowers but the same silhouette.

TURN

The light blue or red dress is sold on Revolve, made by superdown, and sold for just $ 68. We recommend that you check quickly, as sizes sell out quickly. We didn’t expect less, as the flattering waistline and alluring above-the-knee slit make this a stunning wedding guest every time.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s asymmetrical dress adds a fun element to your outfit, as the rest of the dress is more casual. Perfect for a small wedding or a casual outdoor setting, the dress skirt features a light peplum while the red and white stripes highlight the picnic vibes. The dress varies in size from small to extra large, with size translations on the site to help you decide.

Anthropology

Shine the night away as you swirl under the disco ball on the wedding reception dance floor.

This shimmering number was made for any evening wedding or where the dress code demands more than just a summer dress. Sold at Anthropologie as part of their BHLDN bridal collection, the dress is oversized and available in sizes 0-18 as well as plus sizes.

Reformation

The bride hugs her Romeo, but you can look as beautiful as Juliet in this emerald green dress.

Sold at Reformation, the Juliette dress is a classic and a bestseller on the site. The dress in your jewel is one of our favorites, but it is also available in a wide variety of other colors and patterns, including red, ivory and black, as well as floral and animal prints.

Hello Molly

Keep it short and sweet this wedding season.

Hello Molly is a great place to find adorable dresses that hit above the knee, like this classic ruffle dress. Sold in a mint green perfect for spring and summer weddings, the dress comes in small, medium or large on the site, with adjustable spaghetti straps for a secure fit into the bodice.

ban.do

It couldn’t be easier than a jumpsuit to decide what to wear for the wedding.

This easy combination is from ban.do, and at just $ 69.99, it makes the buying decision a lot easier. The jumpsuit is perfect for a more casual dress code, but can easily be dressed up with a pair of heels and fun jewelry. Choose between pink plaid or red with small white daisies, with sizes ranging from XS to 2XL.

Free people

Tickle the rest of the wedding pink with this playful jumpsuit.

Sold at Free People, have the best time at your next wedding, move and dance without fear that a skirt will explode and betray you. The jumpsuit is available in flamingo pink, as seen above, or eucalyptus brown color, both of which can be dressed up or down depending on how you accessorize.

Express

Don’t just fall in love at the next wedding you’re invited to, jump in.

Sold at Express, this jumpsuit can easily be mistaken for a long dress when your feet are together, but once on the dance floor, you can wow them all when you can dance freely without giving up. The light blue color looks beautiful in spring and summer and is suitable for all colored accessories and shoes. The dress is also available in white, but we chose blue for obvious bridal reasons, both ranging from XXS to XL.