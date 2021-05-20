Abacaxi took off during the pandemic

Sheena Sood, founder of Abacaxi.

Illustration: Rachelle Baker

Sheena Sood is the founder and designer of the Brooklyn-based fashion label Pineapple. Artist and former assistant to womenswear designer Tracy Reese, Sood launched her first full collection in spring 2020, just before the pandemic. I panicked briefly, then started making masks in my apartment, she recalls. It was something people urgently needed, and it was the only thing I could think of to help. Beaded, printed, tie-dyed and beautiful masks have proven to be Abacaxis’ saving grace, and the brand, which produces everything in sustainable small batches in India and Peru, has seen its first wave of growth.

As a minority woman and queer identity, Sood says a lack of representation as well as misrepresentation and cultural appropriation within the fashion industry has forced her to launch her own line with designs inspired by his personal experiences, especially childhood visits to India. There I first lived everyday life in saturated color, she written, and indeed, the Abacaxi pieces are rich in bright and brilliant colors. Named after the Portuguese word pineapple, the brand captures a watered tropical aesthetic that seems almost edible, offering an exciting counterpoint to the history of neutral colors that so dominates contemporary fashion.

Below, Sood explains how she built a business that survived and thrived during a pandemic.

To transform a secondary activity into a business:

Abacaxi started as a creative project while I was still working as a textile designer at other brands. I wanted to use traditional Indian textiles and bring them into our daily wardrobe in a fresh way, so I started to create unique pieces with vintage shisha (mirror) patches that I had collected in Rajasthan, India .

I remember [getting the idea] in February in Brooklyn when I was preparing my first capsule. For some reason, I started to think about the time I spent traveling in Bahia, Brazil many years ago. There was a carefree feeling to be on the beach at Morro de Sao Paolo. The fruit sellers sang the names of the fruits they carried around the island. I always liked the word pineapple and I decided that I wanted my brand to be imbued with this tropical, happy memory.

On money and tough choices:

Giving up the stability of a regular salary seemed like a tough decision at first, but that’s why I started my line while still being freelance to test things out and see if it could work. In the end, it really wasn’t that hard to walk away at all. It became very clear that I had to follow my heart and do what I am passionate about.

It is an investment to start a fashion line. I started very small, but you still have to pay for all the sampling and production, at the very least. I started with a small loan from my family in 2013, and I continued to work in other gigs as a designer at the same time. Along the way, I took a full-time job and put my business on hiatus for three years. But I was able to save a significant amount of money with this job and I used those savings to start fresh in 2018. Since then, I haven’t taken out any loans, I continue to reinvest my own income in the business. Although it was a loss initially, it paid off completely in the long run.

If in doubt:

I had so many doubts, and I’m still working on some of them. First of all, I had no entrepreneurial experience and no idea what a business plan was supposed to look like. I also didn’t have a degree in fashion design, didn’t go to fashion school, so I doubted whether or not I knew enough to start a fashion line.

I didHowever, I do know a lot about textile design and color, and I knew a lot more than I first thought after working in the industry for a few years.

Regarding rejection:

For some reason, it’s always mistakes and bad advice that stick out in our minds more than good advice. A store owner I met told me to use more normal looking models for my lookbooks. It was so confusing at the time. I just thought that was really the only reason stores weren’t ordering?

I was faced with rejection from wholesale partners and stores. I started to wonder if I was doing the wrong thing or if the business was not going to work. But then I adjusted, I realized that I could try to do things differently. This was around the same time that direct-to-consumer brands were starting to be more mainstream in fashion, and I focused on that and pop-ups when I relaunched in 2018. It really did. worked well and gave me a better understanding of my clientele, too. Sometimes you just have to keep trying new things and find ways to adapt.

On this first moment of success:

2020 was a wild ride, but looking back it was also the first year that Abacaxi felt truly successful. Vogue previewed my first full collection, Fruit Nostalgia, in October 2019, and the mask project has led to such growth in bringing customers to our website. Eventually, we also started selling our collectibles. Our direct sales and customer base increased, and we were able to give back to several different initiatives such as the New Sanctuary Coalition, LGBTQ Freedom Fund, GLITS and the Okra Project, to name a few.

I’m really proud of our ethical approach to all aspects of the business, from our clothing production that creates work for artisans doing work that is in danger of disappearing, to the way we work with other creatives at BIPOC and LGBTQ, with an emphasis on inclusiveness.

To avoid burnout: Lack of balance is such a struggle. When you own your own business, the work never really stops, and that’s something I am faced with all the time. I recently hired an assistant. I work with a production partner and subcontractors for some things like public relations, but until a few months ago I was doing almost everything from marketing, operations, shipping and graphic design. to sales. I still do almost everything a friend of mine calls me Sheena the Machina.

What helped me was a daily practice of pranayama and meditation called Sudarshan Kriya. I learned this seven years ago and it has changed my approach to many aspects of life. The full practice takes a little less than an hour, but when I’m regular with it more time opens up in my day, it’s because of my own focus and my mental state, really.

It’s amazing how meditation can lead to so much creativity and an explosion of ideas. My collection for this summer is called Everything Is Within You and is inspired by this very concept of the celebration that goes on inside.