Kylie Jenner masters two risk-taking trends in cutout crochet dress – Footwear News





Kylie Jenner has found the perfect combination of two of spring’s most daring trends during her tropical vacation. The beauty designer posed yesterday on the beach on Instagram, modeling a crochet dress with risk-taking cutouts. Fishnet, crochet fabric, and openwork knit materials are a major celebrity style trend in 2021. Whether it’s a mesh dress on the red carpet or the cult sandals of Bottega Veneta, Rihanna, Gabrielle Union and Dua Lipa are among the many who have modeled these fabrics in the past few weeks alone. Amid a revitalization of silhouettes from the 1990s and early 2000s, cut-out designs are also making a triumphant return to the celebrity scene this season, from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. . Related Over the weekend, Kylie and Travis Scott gave their daughter a day she will never forget with a trip to Disneyland in Florida. Joined by Dream, Rob Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter, Kylie and Travis explored the theme park alongside their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. For the outing, Kylie went casual chic with high waisted tie-dye jeans and a girl’s “It” crop top. On her feet, Kylie decided to match her “Astroworld” counterpart in shoes from her own collaboration. The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 Retro “British Khaki” design was dropped last month as the latest installment between the rapper and Jordan Brand. The new silhouette is recognizable by its brown suede upper, accents of burnt red detailing and a glow-in-the-dark outsole. In a unique twist, the sneaker also includes two storage pockets across the collar for convenient storage. Originally sold for $ 250 at the time of its release, the sneaker now sells for between $ 355 and $ 950 at StockX.

Kylie Jenner holds daughter Stormi Webster (left) and niece Dream Kardashian at Disneyland, Florida on May 18. CREDIT: Splash News When it comes to shoes, Kylie Jenner herself has an impressive history, especially in the sneaker industry. Before becoming a beauty mogul, the reality TV personality hosted several concerts in the sneaker world. She previously served as a Puma brand ambassador before partnering with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and on social media. In early 2020, however, the young billionaire posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued to wear rare Nike and Jordan Brand shoes. When not in sneakers, the reality TV star favors everything from zebra sandals Giuseppe Zanotti to high Dior boots to erase the Yeezy pumps to match the clothes of Balmain, LaQuan Smith and Marine Serre among other big brands. . Browse the gallery to learn more about Kylie Jenner’s bold style over the years.







