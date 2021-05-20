Supreme reportedly delayed lounge chair due to ‘dangerous manufacturing defect’





Supreme is getting ready for the summer with warm clothes and, apparently, lawn chairs. Per leaked page @dropsbyjay, the streetwear brand has a reclining lounge chair on the way but the furniture release has been delayed due to a dangerous last-minute manufacturing defect. Considering that Supreme has already released a number of seating options, including a smaller garden chair, director’s chair, and metal folding chair, it’s no surprise the brand has chosen one. take out another. Instead, were they wondering what was wrong with the upcoming president that it had to be delayed if the Supreme makers weren’t experts now? Sophisticated marketing but flawed manufacturing That said, this piece of furniture differs from the rest: it’s longer, reclining, and Supreme is supposed to market it in French as a woven lounge chair to undoubtedly raise expectations and the price tag. Continuing the chic theme, the lounge chair is less flashy than Supremes’ previous furniture launches, with its all-over branding blending into its monochrome black or red base. However, thanks to the mysterious manufacturing error, the chairs may never see the light of day on a hypebeast patio. On Instagram, @dropsbyjay says the reclining furniture will either be remade or canceled by Supreme, meaning if the chairs are launched they will likely be limited and much more coveted. With brands overtaking the surprisingly inexpensive $ 78-priced lawn chair retail, it’s estimated that this expanded version should sell for between $ 98 and $ 128, should it ever go down. As one of the probably more affordable Supremes furniture, many fashion and outdoor enthusiasts will be eyeing the chair, especially as the pandemic and good weather are pushing most activities outside. Supremes Last garden chair Supreme Functionality reigns supreme Supreme always goes the extra mile with its drops, matching the energy of consumers who often leave their Supreme products in their original packaging for protection or resale. Recently, the brand ditched a $ 1,300 50s-style refrigerator, a t-shirt with a teddy bear wearing a strap-on, and a questionable fishing collaboration. The best part about the Supremes reclining lounge chair is that it differs from past drops, offering real functionality at a reasonable price. Its design is ready for drinks by the pool, writes a fan on Instagram. Out of all the options available, the woven lounge chair from streetwear brands is the hypebeasts best bet for outdoor lounging this summer, that is, if it drops and consumers can survive the inevitable competition.







