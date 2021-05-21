Dry cleaners suffer as pandemic changes the way people dress

Sig Samuels Dry Cleaners has been standing in the same corner of Atlanta since 1932, surfing the ups and downs of the Great Depression, wars, recessions and neighborhood change.

But the past year has made Steve Collins, part owner of the family business, worry about the future.

“I don’t think anyone in our family history has seen anything like this,” Collins said.

Closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have devastated businesses in the service sector, from florists and spas to restaurants and hotels. But, as pandemic restrictions are lifted and people slowly return to dining and travel, dry cleaners are struggling to stay afloat. Many are closing.

This is because the last year has changed the way a lot of white collar workers dress.

Even before the pandemic, the dry cleaning industry had declined as dress in many offices shifted to casual wear or even jeans and hoodies, thanks to business moguls like Mark Zuckerberg. This trend accelerated last year when the pandemic struck and many people stopped going to offices, schools, churches, restaurants, parties, weddings and even funerals.

Rather than wearing basic dry-cleaned clothing, such as suits, little black dresses, collared shirts and pants, people adopted a new dress code governed by spandex, elastic belts, fleece and t-shirts.

Now that many companies are wondering if they need expensive office space with such productive workers around the home, some dry cleaner owners are concerned that the age of stretchy clothing and dressing is only starting at the size for Zoom meetings is here to stay.

“The pandemic has changed the way I dress. Don’t think I’ll wear heels again because I’ve discovered the sheer joy of being in comfort, ”Denise Miller wrote in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

She owns Miller Recruiting, which connects candidates with companies. She added that she “worked in the comfort of the home much more productive with loungewear than in an office with less than comfortable clothing.”

That’s not good news for Sig Samuels, who sits on the southeast corner of Piedmont Park, in sight of some of Atlantas’ best-known business towers.

“Our business depends on the business worker and the business traveler every day,” Collins said.

His grandfather worked in the company in the 1950s before buying it in the early 1960s.

Collins estimates that about 90% of his business disappeared last year. He only reached about 50% of where he was. It has reduced its staff from a dozen to seven people who only come three days a week.

This reflects national figures. Unemployment in the United States peaked at 14.7% in April 2020. But among laundry workers, it climbed to 47.5%, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics.

It is unclear how many dry cleaners have closed.

“We estimate 30% of the industry will be gone,” by the time the dust settles, said Mary Scalco, CEO of the National Dry Cleaning and Laundry Institute, a Maryland-based business organization.

It’s been tough with all the florists, restaurants and cafes independent of the service companies, as well as the mom-and-pop boutiques, Scalco said.

It could mark the change of an era.

“We are the last remnants of Main Street business,” she said.

Collins is pointing the finger at a competing cleaner two blocks away that recently closed. Another one he passes on his way to work has also closed.

On Atlantas Northside Drive, Moon Kim attempted a GoFundMe campaign at a customer’s suggestion last year to avoid shutting down Joinus Dry Cleaners. She raised a few thousand dollars which helped boost her. Kim said business was still down 70% and his employees came only two to three times a week. She is negotiating with her landlord to settle her overdue rent and has requested assistance under the latest round of the federal paycheck protection program.

“I’m trying to survive,” she says.

Meanwhile, Jane Bae throws in the towel and packs her bags after 30 years in the business.

“I walk out of business with empty hands,” Bae said.

Her Grace Dry Cleaners in Alpharetta, Georgia are behind on rent and bills, she said. Her employees, some of whom have been with her for more than 10 years, had only two days of work a week, but stayed with her until the end.

She plans to start looking for a job. “I have no idea (what type), but I need bread and milk because I’ve been struggling with the business for over a year.”

The unclaimed shirts, dresses, pants and jackets hanging on its shelves for a year are proof of how much people have changed their clothing habits.

Although client Tricia Christian started a GoFundMe campaign that raised almost $ 3,000 for the Baes company, it is not enough. Bae said she would share the money with the employees who worked for her.

“I found out too late to save their situation,” Christian said.

Christopher Lombardo, an analyst with business research firm IBISWorld, said in a February report that he doesn’t expect the industry to recover from trends in informal dressing. The industry will earn 1% in revenue this year as the country emerges from the pandemic, but many dry cleaners will close, he projected.

But Scalco, along with the National Institute of Dry Cleaning and Laundry, is hoping for a different outcome. “We hope that by the summer things start to come back,” she said.

People will be vaccinated and will likely be eager to travel, attend weddings, go out and dress up, she said.

“Then it will be like the Roaring Twenties,” she says. “But we don’t see that yet.”

Article by Christopher Quinn, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

