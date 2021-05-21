Market overview and latest trends





May 20, 2021



4 min read This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

The sustainable and ethical fashion market is growing at a rapid pace despite the pandemic as shoppers turn to online channels to find clothes they might not find in one. brick and mortar store. Growth is expected to continue despite the high costs associated with ethical fashion. Q1 2021 Hedge Fund Letters, Lectures and More The ethical clothing market is growing Data from ResearchAndMarkets tracks the growth rate between 2019 and 2021 and expected growth rates through 2030. The global ethical fashion market was worth nearly $ 6.3 billion in 2019 after a compound annual growth rate of 8.7% since 2015. The company expects the market to grow from $ 6.3 billion in 2019 to $ 8.2 billion in 2023, marking a compound annual growth rate of 6.8%. Then, between 2023 and 2035, ResearchAndMarkets expects a compound annual growth rate of 9.1%, bringing the market to $ 9.8 billion. Between 2025 and 2030, the firm forecasts again a growth rate of 9.1%, reaching a total of 15.2 billion dollars. Experts say the growth is mainly due to a growing awareness of sustainable and ethical clothing. The ethical clothing market comprises the sales of clothing by entities primarily engaged in the design, production, sale and purchase of ethical clothing. Ethical fashion includes the design and manufacture of clothing while taking care of the people and communities involved in the process. It is also sustainable, which means that it seeks to improve the social and environmental impacts of fashion by working to improve the working conditions of workers and reduce the impact on the environment. What is the engine of growth? According to ResearchAndMarkets, growth Emerging Markets and the increase in foreign direct investment has stimulated the growth of the ethical clothing market. However, it has not grown as much as possible due to the high costs associated with ethical fashion. Looking to the future, growing awareness, social media, e-commerce growth, and government initiatives are likely to drive the market. However, a reduction in free trade, the impacts of COVID-19 and the lack of standardization could restrict the ethical clothing market. Creative Director Farah Naz ofFARAH NAZ New York, an ethical fashion brand, cited online shopping as the main contributor to their business growth over the past year. The pandemic has sped up online shopping, pushing more consumers to choose ethical clothing not available in physical stores. “Online shopping is on the rise and consumers are more interested in shopping online than returning to traditional physical stores after the pandemic,” they said. They added that the pandemic presented a great opportunity for online fashion brands and retailers to thrive. More details on the ethical fashion market The market is segmented on the basis of the product into organic, artificial, recycled and natural. The artificial segment was the largest part of the ethical fashion market, accounting for more than half of the total market in 2019. ResearchAndMarkets expects the organic segment to become the fastest growing market segment in the world. future with a compound annual growth rate of 16.2%. Experts also divide the ethical fashion market into types based on fair trade, animal cruelty free, environmentally friendly and charitable brands. The animal cruelty-free segment was the largest division with over 40% of the market in 2019. Going forward, environmentally friendly products are expected to experience the fastest growth, with a compound annual growth rate of 11.6%. There is also a third way to divide the ethical fashion market, namely by the end user based on women, men and children. The female segment was the largest division, with more than half of the total market in 2019. However, in the future, the male segment is expected to experience the fastest growth with a compound annual growth rate of 10.2. %. The ethical fashion market is extremely fragmented, with a large number of small players in the market. Some major players include Reformation, Tentree, Everlane, Alternative Apparel, which includes Hanes Brands, Eileen Fisher and H&M Conscious; All of the above points give way to ambitious new competitors looking to enter the space.

