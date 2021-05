Saint Louis Fashion Fund aims to create 20,000 jobs by 2030 – WWD

The Saint Louis Fashion Fund called on Monique Levy as the new CEO. The new recruit will officially join the nonprofit on June 7. Levy arrives on board at a pivotal time as the fund aims to create 20,000 fashion-related jobs by 2030. Fashion-related businesses are contributing $ 3.3 billion to the city’s economic development and the plan is to increase that figure to $ 6 billion by 2030. She brings her experience in marketing, event management and fundraising, as well as her expertise as a former in-house lawyer for start-ups and established small businesses. Fund board chair Madeline Akins said she was confident Akins could guide the fund’s 10-year vision and goal of doubling the retail sector by 2030 in Saint -Louis. In July, the Saint Louis Fashion Fund will move to its new headquarters at 3333 Washington Avenue. There it will be housed in a historic building that is owned and operated by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation in the Greater Center Arts District. In a statement, Levy said she looks forward to “working hand-in-hand with the civic community to create new jobs and businesses in the area, such as Evolution St. Louis, a top-tier knitwear manufacturer that has been in the city. during two years.” Levy wholeheartedly thanked the fund’s co-founder for making this possible through “incredible and persistent efforts.” Prior to her new role, Levy worked as Director of Development and Operations for Gateway to Hope, a local non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring access to health care and equity for women struggling with breast cancer. After earning an undergraduate degree from the University of Florida, Levy earned a law degree from St. Thomas School of Law in Miami. A few designers based in Saint-Louis have diversified. Brandin Vaughn, for example, is said to have branched out after collaborating with Shon Simon Co. and planning to judge the next round of the Missouri History Museum’s “Threads” exhibit. It also intervenes with the style and wardrobe of the Isley Brothers. Another local designer Leonard Stewart Jr., whose label is SSTEW3, plans to start working with Rent the Runway this winter offering between 400 and 800 units, said Stewart. Returning from Los Angeles, he said Thursday he had met up with famous stylists there to try and increase the visibility of his brand. Some perks of being based in St. Louis are affordable real estate and low taxes, he said. In a few days, Stewart, who started his business about two years ago, will be moving to a new space of approximately 750 square feet. After working with Harlem Fashion Row, Stewart kept in touch with group founder Brandice Daniel. “In the future, it is more than likely” that they will work together again, he said.







