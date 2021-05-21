Bengaluru-based ethical clothing for men, Destello promises summer vibes in their latest edition

We’ve seen this Bengaluru-based men’s resort wear brand sported by footballers Sunil Chettri and Udanta Singh Kumam; cricketer S Badrinath; Mr. India Supranational Prathamesh Maulingkar and some other celebrities from all over India. Known to be a vegan, prominimal waste And one ethically the produced brand, Destello, led by young self-taught designer Prashant Priyadarshi, is celebrated by the metrosexual man for his play with vibrant pastel colors like pink, green, beige, brown, yellow and red; and favor floral graphic prints. Their Spring / Summer 21 edition features summer sensations and prints that can be dressed up and dressed up. We meet with the designer to learn more about why his new collection is focused on prints that really make people happy. Extracts.

Your SS 21 collection is all the rage on social media, what defines this change?

Our main goal has always been to make men’s resort wear more mainstream and bring it to the streets of India. Honestly, the idea behind each of our collections is still driven by our customers and subscribers. Each collection is based on what has sold the most over the past two seasons. We then modify or keep similar impressions for inspiration and develop new ones. We interact a lot with our customers and followers through surveys and social media and we understood that there was a need for impressions that really made people happy and had a positive vibe. It defined my aesthetic for this season.

Prashant Priyadarshi

You are known to be a vegan, pro-minimal and anethically produced brand in today’s consumerist world, how does that fit in?

The new generation of customers in India woke up and they began to recognize the tension between consumerism and the climate crisis. They don’t care about the brand name per se and are more concerned with things like: how ethically is the garment made? Is this cruelty free? Is this durable sufficient? Is it zero waste? Is this a small-scale production? It is the story of the brand that satisfies the customer these days.

What do you think is the trend this summer for men?

Based on my sales survey, it’s: relaxed fit, nautical vibes, soft flowing fabrics, layered floral prints, stripes that never seem to go out of style, spring prints, and short sleeves. As for the bottoms, I think shorts are, tight-fitting denims and chinos are often seen and there has been a change from a well-fitting to a comfortable fit; loose fit is back and surprisingly high waisted pants are back.

What can we expect from your brand, Destello?

I haven’t planned my next edition yet, but you can be sure it will come with plenty of printing surprises.

From INR 900. Available online.

