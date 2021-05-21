Dear influence on the stars today

Happy Birthday Dear! The “Goddess of Pop” and CR Fashion Book Number 16 cover star turns 75 today as it continues to celebrate a historic and landmark career.

And an iconic career, it really has been so far. One so iconic that Cher is set to get her own biopic, as announced in a Tweet she wrote the day before her birthday. According to her, Universal Pictures’ biopic of her life is in the works with Mamma mia producers Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman produce. Oscar-winning screenwriter Eric Roth writes the screenplay. Fans are delighted that many are wondering where this has been their entire lives. As to why it took so long? “I had more life to live on,” Cher wrote on Twitter.

Cher is a pioneer who became synonymous with autonomy and feminine strength at a time when the industry was dominated by men. Since then, she has become a source of inspiration for many musicians who navigate the industry themselves. Pop divas have imitated her for generations.

Madonna, for one. She has become somewhat of the Cher of her generation, with not only music paralleling much of Cher’s work, but her performance style as well. From exaggerated costume changes to trendy and trendy shows, she has drawn inspiration from Cher in more ways than one. However, as we know, the two have been embroiled in a feud for decades. But even so, they strongly influenced each other’s extravagant stage presence as leaders in the world of pop.

Lady Gaga and Britney Spears are other longtime Cher fans. More pop divas who are known for their wild costumes and powerful performances, they both exude passion and showmanship very similar to Cher. Lady Gaga and Cher even recorded a song together, “The Greatest Thing,” for Cher’s album Closer to the Truth, but the song ultimately never came out. Madonna and Lady Gaga have since developed strong LGBTQ fan bases, as has Cher.

Cher’s influence continues to affect the latest generation of pop stars as well. Dua Lipa showed up at the 2021 Grammy Awards in an Atelier Versace gown that was clearly an ode to Cher: the sequined butterfly on her chest was a nod to Cher’s 1974 Grammys look, which also included a sequined butterfly. on his chest and in his hair. .

Dua Lipa at the 2021 Grammy Awards Getty Images Cher at the 1974 Grammy Awards Pinterest

There is no doubt that Cher has had and continues to have a great influence on entertainment, performance and fashion in this space. She set a precedent for pop stars for decades, allowing them to follow her in this original image. She embraces her personal style and has shown her fellow musical artists what they can accomplish both visually and musically.

But Cher isn’t just an icon in the music industry – she’s had a huge influence on pop culture as a whole. Cher has become a fashion icon for many stars across Hollywood, including Kim Kardashian West, who has made it clear that she admires Cher’s style (her Roberto Cavalli dress for the 2015 Met Gala was inspired by the one of Cher’s iconic beaded dresses, and she, like Dua Lipa, wore a butterfly outfit almost exactly the same as Cher’s in 2018). Jennifer Lopez and Emily Ratajkowski were both inspired by Cher for the 2019 Met Gala, as they both opted, as Kardashian West did in 2015, for campy, beaded dresses similar to some of Cher’s looks from the 70s.

And Dua Lipa wasn’t the only star inspired by Cher this awards season. Zendaya’s beloved 2021 Valentino Haute Couture Oscars yellow dress looked a lot like a yellow jumpsuit Cher wore in the 1970s on the Sonny & Cher show.

Zendaya at the 2021 Oscars Getty Images Cher on “The Sonny and Cher Show” in the 1970s Pinterest

Perhaps her truest testament to success and influence, however: other celebrities dressed up as Cher for Halloween. Kardashian West, Halsey, Kelly Ripa and Michelle Will Parliaments have all shown up at Halloween in Cher costumes in the past.

Nobody does it like Cher. We can’t wait to see how she continues to influence the next generation of stars.