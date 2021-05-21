Fashion
Halle Berry designed the sexiest black dress and it’s actually workout clothes
Courtesy
When it comes to celebrity models, Halle Berry is one of the best and quite honestly has never cheated on us. We turned to her for advice on how to tone our legs, as well as outfit ideas to show them off (the actress does not hesitate to look without pants). Now, it looks like she’s combining these two areas of expertise through a new collaboration with fitness brand Sweaty Betty. So if you’re looking for things that can withstand tough workouts, but can also pass for a sexy party look, you’re in luck.
“As an actress, mother and entrepreneur, I wanted to create a collection for my hectic lifestyle,” she says. In the style by email. “I can put these pieces on, wear them all day and still look well put together.”
RELATED: Halle Berry Invented These 13 Fashion Trends, And You Can’t Convince Us Otherwise
Courtesy
Of course, Berry didn’t do everything on her own. Her fashion designer, Lindsay Flores, who is responsible for some of Berry’s most iconic looks, has worked alongside her and the two have created a functional, cute and extremely versatile collection.
RELATED: Halle Berry Wore a Super Sheer Cropped Top and Tulle Ball Gown Skirt Just Because
“Halle has been a Sweaty Betty fan for a few years,” Flores tells us. “As style director for rspin and Halle stylist, partnering with Sweaty Betty is authentic for what Halle loves to wear and for everything we stand for at rspin. It was just a perfect fit. “
The connection also makes sense since both women are strong advocates for women’s empowerment, which is one of Sweaty Betty’s core values.
“It’s very much in line with what I’m doing with my platform, rspin: helping people find the confidence to change their approach to health and wellness,” says Berry, and Flores echoes. to this statement. “Halle and I have always been empowered by supporting each other in all of our personal and professional endeavors and by being the biggest fans of each other. We really root for each other, and that is a very beautiful part of our friendship. “
RELATED: The Ever-Evolving Halle Berry
Ahead, Flores reveals how the collection which is now available to buy at sweatybetty.com, respin.com, and to Nordstrom was born, along with her tips for styling these pieces in a fun and sexy way that Berry would undoubtedly approve of.
Courtesy
What was it like working on this with Zoom?
“Designing a collection with a partner in another country and in another time zone was interesting! We weren’t able to have traditional design meetings and in-person sample fittings with a range of fitted models, so Halle and I were the fit models. Sweaty Betty would. we ship samples, and we go through each piece and take notes and edits through Zoom and send them back to London. The first time we saw the final details in person was while filming the campaign. It was certainly risky, but luckily it worked. “
What elements or details were important to include?
“We wanted everything to be functional, snug and fierce. The designs are inspired by Halle’s martial arts training, so the style and technology we used are in line with that type of movement.”
Did you secretly wear anything before launch? If so, what?
“I lived in the parka and the tracksuit with the modal tanks; that was my daily uniform.”
Courtesy
What are your tips for incorporating these pieces into your everyday wardrobe?
“The coat literally works with any street look I have. I was just wearing black and white Sofia rash guard with thumbholes in a meeting with my favorite loose black jeans, a black velvet tuxedo blazer and Vans. “
I see Halle was wearing the open jacket while filming. If we can’t wait to get out of the comfy rut, how can we style these items in a sexy way?
“To take the sex appeal up a notch, you can always wear one of the sports bras under the coat to show off some skin, or to do it. little black dress with a super sexy back. I feel like the black cropped raw edge hoodie over a sexy sports bra with a great pair of jeans and a heeled boot would be a good vibe. “
Courtesy
Halle has posted some sexy fashion photos. Has his style changed over the years?
“The stylistic vibe of Halle over the years has always been that she wore the clothes, not the clothes that wore her. It’s our motto every time we try to try on and play with fashion. lover and passionate about fashion and always will be. “
What’s the secret to taking the best fashion photo?
“The secret to taking the best fashion photos is having a subject that completely owns its look with confidence and excellent lighting.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]