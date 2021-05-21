Halle Berry designed the sexiest black dress and it’s actually workout clothes

halle berry x sweaty betty

Courtesy

When it comes to celebrity models, Halle Berry is one of the best and quite honestly has never cheated on us. We turned to her for advice on how to tone our legs, as well as outfit ideas to show them off (the actress does not hesitate to look without pants). Now, it looks like she’s combining these two areas of expertise through a new collaboration with fitness brand Sweaty Betty. So if you’re looking for things that can withstand tough workouts, but can also pass for a sexy party look, you’re in luck.

“As an actress, mother and entrepreneur, I wanted to create a collection for my hectic lifestyle,” she says. In the style by email. “I can put these pieces on, wear them all day and still look well put together.”

RELATED: Halle Berry Invented These 13 Fashion Trends, And You Can’t Convince Us Otherwise

halle berry x sweaty betty

Courtesy

Of course, Berry didn’t do everything on her own. Her fashion designer, Lindsay Flores, who is responsible for some of Berry’s most iconic looks, has worked alongside her and the two have created a functional, cute and extremely versatile collection.

RELATED: Halle Berry Wore a Super Sheer Cropped Top and Tulle Ball Gown Skirt Just Because

“Halle has been a Sweaty Betty fan for a few years,” Flores tells us. “As style director for rspin and Halle stylist, partnering with Sweaty Betty is authentic for what Halle loves to wear and for everything we stand for at rspin. It was just a perfect fit. “

The connection also makes sense since both women are strong advocates for women’s empowerment, which is one of Sweaty Betty’s core values.

“It’s very much in line with what I’m doing with my platform, rspin: helping people find the confidence to change their approach to health and wellness,” says Berry, and Flores echoes. to this statement. “Halle and I have always been empowered by supporting each other in all of our personal and professional endeavors and by being the biggest fans of each other. We really root for each other, and that is a very beautiful part of our friendship. “

The story continues

RELATED: The Ever-Evolving Halle Berry

Ahead, Flores reveals how the collection which is now available to buy at sweatybetty.com, respin.com, and to Nordstrom was born, along with her tips for styling these pieces in a fun and sexy way that Berry would undoubtedly approve of.

halle berry x sweaty betty

Courtesy

What was it like working on this with Zoom?

“Designing a collection with a partner in another country and in another time zone was interesting! We weren’t able to have traditional design meetings and in-person sample fittings with a range of fitted models, so Halle and I were the fit models. Sweaty Betty would. we ship samples, and we go through each piece and take notes and edits through Zoom and send them back to London. The first time we saw the final details in person was while filming the campaign. It was certainly risky, but luckily it worked. “

What elements or details were important to include?

“We wanted everything to be functional, snug and fierce. The designs are inspired by Halle’s martial arts training, so the style and technology we used are in line with that type of movement.”

Did you secretly wear anything before launch? If so, what?

“I lived in the parka and the tracksuit with the modal tanks; that was my daily uniform.”

halle berry x sweaty betty

Courtesy

What are your tips for incorporating these pieces into your everyday wardrobe?

“The coat literally works with any street look I have. I was just wearing black and white Sofia rash guard with thumbholes in a meeting with my favorite loose black jeans, a black velvet tuxedo blazer and Vans. “

I see Halle was wearing the open jacket while filming. If we can’t wait to get out of the comfy rut, how can we style these items in a sexy way?

“To take the sex appeal up a notch, you can always wear one of the sports bras under the coat to show off some skin, or to do it. little black dress with a super sexy back. I feel like the black cropped raw edge hoodie over a sexy sports bra with a great pair of jeans and a heeled boot would be a good vibe. “

halle berry x sweaty betty

Courtesy

Halle has posted some sexy fashion photos. Has his style changed over the years?

“The stylistic vibe of Halle over the years has always been that she wore the clothes, not the clothes that wore her. It’s our motto every time we try to try on and play with fashion. lover and passionate about fashion and always will be. “

What’s the secret to taking the best fashion photo?

“The secret to taking the best fashion photos is having a subject that completely owns its look with confidence and excellent lighting.”