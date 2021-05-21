Trend: Fashion and beverage industries continue to provide solutions to plastic waste

$ 1.2 Million Tom Ford Plastic Innovation Award Seeks Scalable Alternatives to Thin-Film Plastic; while Paboco has eliminated plastic from the Absoluts organic beverage bottle, making it fully recyclable.

Tom Ford, 52HZ Offers $ 1.2 Million Prize For Plastic Film Alternatives



Submissions are now open for the Tom Ford Plastic Innovation Award promote scalable alternative solutions for thin-film plastic, a ubiquitous packaging material for fashion and e-commerce, which represents 46 percent

of all the plastic leaks in the ocean.

In December 2019, Fashion for good launched his Circular Polybag Pilot

an unprecedented trial in the industry in partnership with

adidas,CALIFORNIA,Dry,Otto GroupandPVH Corp aiming to develop a truly circular solution for the approximately 180 billion virgin polyethylene bags produced each year to store, transport and protect clothing, footwear and accessories.

Today, the plastic innovation award hopes to make its own breakthrough in the problem. Powered by an award-winning filmmaker and fashion designer Tom ford and

52 HZ a strategy and behavior change agency recently launched by Lonely whale, it is the only materials science innovation competition that encourages the creative development and adoption of affordable and scalable alternatives to thin-film plastic. The two-year competition, followed by three years of supporting finalists in the competition, offers a total scholarship of over $ 1 million. By bringing together investors, big brands and other partners in an action-driven coalition, the Plastic Innovation Award will provide dedicated support to help finalists achieve scale and market adoption. ‘by 2025, creating an inflection point in the fight against plastic pollution.

Sustainability is a key and critical issue in our lives now, says Ford. Plastic pollution is one of the biggest detrimental effects on our environment and thin-film plastic accounts for 46% of all plastic waste entering our oceans. We will continue to advocate for the adoption of winning innovations and do our utmost to reverse the trend of plastic pollution and thin-film plastic in particular. We must work to find a solution before it is too late to save our environment.

Today, just two single-use products, resealable sandwich storage bags and plastic polybags used by the fashion industry, account for more than 300 billion thin-film plastic bags disposed of each year. The Plastic Innovation Award will allow finalists to market biodegradable thin-film plastic alternatives, so that the ocean does not continue to pay the price for these products.

Thin film plastic enters our lives for a minute, but continues like waste, never really disappearing, says CEO of Lonely Whale Dr Dune Ives. The origin story of plastic begins with an innovation award, and the solution to the plastic crisis can be found in the story of its creation. As a campaign organization capable of catalyzing global change on a large scale, the Tom Ford Plastic Innovation Award is an opportunity to create a new beginning and promote solutions commensurate with the problem of plastic pollution.

An esteemed panel of judges from the arts, fashion, finance and nonprofit worlds, led by Ford, will review submissions and stress test them and ensure they are scalable and ready for market by 2025. Judges will work in tandem with a panel of distinguished scientific experts. and technical experts in areas such as materials science, ocean health and product development, including Dr. Ramani Narayan, Professor emeritus of the university University of Michigan in the Department of Chemical Engineering and Materials Science. To ensure that the thin-film alternatives obtained through the award are able to resolve the dramatic impact of thin-film plastics on our ocean, the award criteria include a comprehensive set of laboratory test analyzes. and in the field carried out in partnership with the BioseniaticSM Laboratory at

UGA New Materials Institute.

the Tom Ford Plastic Innovation Award Investment Alliance will be chaired by an investor Matt Grossman; and the judges include the actor Don cheadle; Audrey Choi, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer at Morgan stanley; Livia Firth, founder and creative director of Eco-Age; Dr Andrew Forrest AO, founder of Minderoo Foundation;

Saskia van Gendt, Head of Sustainable Development at Rothys; designate Stella mccartney; and

TerraCycle founder and CEO Tom szaky.

Submissions for the Tom Ford Plastic Innovation Award are open today through October 24, 2021. Learn more about submission guidelines and award rules at

www.plasticprize.org.

Paboco unveils next-generation paper bottle prototype



Meanwhile, Paboco the Paper bottle community

has taken an important step: a first prototype of the new generation paper bottle.

It all started in 2015, when Carlsberglaunched its own project to develop a bottle made from sustainable wood fibers, alongside innovation expertsecoXpac, packaging companyBillerudkorsnsand post-docs of theDanish Technical University. These combined efforts have resulted in the emergence ofPaboco(thegoodthroughBottleCompany) joint venture between BillerudKorsns and the bottle manufacturing specialistAlpla and the corresponding paper bottle community (which now also includes

Absolut company, The Coca Cola Company and

LOral) which brings together participating companies and global experts with the aim of permanently changing the industry by developing 100% bio-based and recyclable paper bottles on a large scale.

Absolut made headlines last fall announcing the development of a fully recyclable paper bottle prototype, made from 57% paper and 43% barrier recycled plastic (PET). Now, Paboco said it has eliminated the plastic and fully integrated the barrier, the coating that separates the liquid from the paper in the paper bottle itself.

This milestone is for Paboco the next and most exciting step in our innovation journey to deliver recyclable and fully bio-based paper bottles, said Paboco CTO

Florian Mller. We have invested for 2 years in this development and are proud to present the first prototype now. We know there is still a lot of work to be done to bring this to scale, but every step brings us closer to that goal.

The plastic barrier film has been replaced with a fully integrated bio-based barrier coating, which will significantly reduce the weight of the bottle; and a paper thread was integrated so that the closure (still in development) could be applied directly to the bottle. The bottle can be recycled as paper in the paper recycling stream.

Now that Paboco has a proven prototype that works for liquids, the next phase is to finalize the closure solution and perform joint quality testing with our partners and their respective products. Absolut still expects its first generation bottles to be on the shelves for testing in 2021 to gather lessons across the value chain: sourcing, logistics, consumer experience, recycling, etc. the next generation is expected to be on shelves by 2023.

And with other giants of spirits

Bacardi

and

Diageo

Also developing their own plant-based bottle solutions, we were eager to expand our selection of ways to soak up in a sustainable way.