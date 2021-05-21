Rita Ora is a modern day Tinkerbell in a neon ruffle dress and big toe DayGlo sandals





Rita Oras’ latest set channeled everyone’s favorite fairy in a new-age way. the Bang singer Yesterday she looked like a modern day Tinkerbell as she posed in a light green number. The 1980s-inspired ruffled mini dress featured a tiered design and sleeveless fit, accessorized with a buttery yellow clutch. Learn more about Footwear News Neon shades continue in her shoe choice a slimy green sandal set on a pointed toe and raised heel; the strappy pair also featured a gold buckle and a big toe finish on the right shoe. Big toe silhouettes became a celebrity-approved style in the summer of 2019 and have since continued to appear on figures like Katy Perry, Lori Harvey, and Katie Holmes, among others. The style offers a laid-back appeal with the stability and familiarity of the 1990s, a common theme among women’s trends this season. Ora herself is no stranger to trends, combining a spring mix in April for RuPauls Drag Race Down Under at the Sydney Opera House. Arriving alongside director Taika Waititi, the British musician went bold in Sydney, Australia, layering a leopard-print blazer over a white lace corset-style blouse and coordinating lace-up pants. On her feet, Ora also tapped another trend of the season: square toe sandals. Dressing has become the new normal among celebrity style trends so far in 2021, potentially led in part by first-ever VP Kamala Harris and her endless array of perfectly-fitting combinations. Stars like Heidi Klum, Christina Aguilera and others have already pulled off the trend this season with more daring looks to come. The story continues Beyond his musical career at the top of the charts, Now has also appeared in campaigns for DKNY Fragrances, Roberto Cavalli and Rimmel London, and she serves as an ambassador for Escada and Thomas Sabo. Most recently, she was one of the few stars to attend the Fendis show in person in Spring 21 during Milan Fashion Week. And Oras’s experience with the footwear industry goes beyond urban chic style. She is a long-time Adidas partner and collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti in January 2019 for an exclusive shoe collection. This year, it also announced a partnership with German shoe retailer Deichmann. And if that wasn’t enough, this month the award-winning singer teamed up again with ShoeDazzle for a series of spring shoe styles that all sell for under $ 100. Coming with everything from over the knee boots to on-trend utility styles, the pairs can be found at ShoeDazzle.com with price tags suitable for wallets. Click on the gallery to find out more Rita Oras’ most daring looks over the years. Launch gallery: Rita Ora’s Most Memorable Street Style Moments Over the Years Register for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

