You don’t need a man to hold your hand: Garfield County sportswoman works to help boost women’s confidence in the hunt

Local hunter and former guide Andraya Grangroth does some target practice after an early morning turkey hunt south of New Castle.

Chelsea Self / Independent Post

With her bow resting evenly on her shoulders, Andraya Grangroth quickly climbed a steep, sandy slope to the top of a hill outside of New Castle.

Don’t tell anyone about this place, said Grangroth, seemingly unresponsive to the intense cardio demanded by the hike. I like to challenge myself physically on a hunt. This is one of my favorite parts.

Grangroths’ destination is her turkey hunting spot, about a mile down the road where she parked her Toyota Tacoma.

Dressed in self-designed hunting gear, the 30-year-old Washington native is making a name for herself in the outdoor industry in Northwest Colorado as a guide hunting and entrepreneur.

But entering a predominantly male-dominated industry hasn’t been easy. Fortunately, Grangroth’s upbringing played a role in securing his first job as a hunting guide.

Growing up on a 10 acre property, hunting and fishing was a way of life more than a hobby for the Grangroths family.

We have grown every possible fruit and vegetable in Washington State. Our garden was essentially the size of a football field. Then in the summer we would fish for salmon and rainbow trout, Grangroth remembers fondly.

As soon as Grangroth turned 12, she took a Hunter Safety Course.

I don’t think I shot my first deer until I was 14, said Grangroth.

Local hunter and former guide Andraya Grangroth uses a call mimicking the sound of a hen when hunting for turkeys south of New Castle.

Chelsea Self / Independent Post

About a decade later, in November 2016, the Grangroths first hunt was to complete a mule deer tag.

I remember standing on it and being like oh, dads aren’t here to help me. I have to do that. And it was a huge wake-up call for me as I put that money away, said Grangroth, adding that she brought 120 pounds of boneless meat back into her vehicle in one trip.

It was one of the hardest things I have ever done and I had a lot of conversations going on.

One of those conversations was about how she could make a living from hunting.

Andraya Grangroth talks about a tattoo she has on her arm symbolizing her first solo murder.

Chelsea Self / Independent Post

Shortly after that hunt, Grangroth and a friend were having a drink downtown when two men approached them to ask if they would be interested in playing a game of pool.

During their conversations with the men, Grangroth said she mentioned her recent mule deer hunt to the two men, both of whom worked as guides for Bear Creek Outfitters near Somerset.

I told them the story and they said you had to come work for us: said Grangroth, who jumped at the chance and started guiding for the outfitter the following season. I had sort of thought about becoming a guide deep inside me, but as a woman it can be intimidating to know where to start in a very male dominated industry.

Grangroth was the only female guide on staff at the time and worked hard to shatter stereotypes about women in the role of a guide.

Some of her male clients weren’t as sure about Grangroth’s hunting skills as she was, but she relied on her experience to prove them wrong and help them succeed in their hunt.

For me, growing up, that was all I knew. It’s not like that with everyone. A lot of women don’t have the experience that I have, said Grangroth.

I think that trust has just been perpetuated. There were times when I had to give myself space and leave the ranch, leave this energy of male domination and get my head back. There were definitely times when I felt like they were almost trying to tell me how to do my job.

Andraya Grangroth’s hunting weapon of choice is the bow and arrow because it is more difficult and therefore more rewarding.

Chelsea Self / Independent Post

On his first hunt as a guide, Grangroth was tasked with helping a client complete a mule deer tag.

It was my very first day and my boss was like, you’re gonna take him out and give him a mule monster, Grangroth said.

Before taking the client out, Grangroth said his male peers offered a lot of unsolicited advice on where to go.

I listened to them all and ended up taking the client to the original spot I was thinking of, and we had a mule deer right away, ”Grangroth said with a smile. It was a boost of confidence for me.

After realizing that guided hunts weren’t for her, Grangroth said she explored different ways to make a living in the outdoor industry. At the moment, she works as a nanny and housekeeper for a family in Glenwood Springs.

It’s my source of income, Grangroth said, before explaining his new outdoor adventure. I am launching a line of camouflage clothing for women called Ridge Patrol. I have spent so many years hunting in a big sweaty fleece. Women want to feel good and when we feel good we are more successful.

Her goal is to create a clothing line that allows women to feel and perform with confidence on the pitch.

I hope this will support me financially, but most of it is part of my lifestyle, said Grangroth. I plan to go out into the woods 200 days this year.

Grangroth intends to fill out pronghorn, bear, elk, and white-tailed deer tags throughout Colorado, South Dakota, and Arizona.

But she also advocates for women to become more involved in hunting and fishing through her role as an ambassador for Rocky Mountain Sportswomen, a network of women based in the Yampa Valley who are passionate about the outdoors, conservation and the community.

It’s not just about getting more women to hunt Grangroth, but about helping more people heal from any trauma they may have suffered.

Local hunter and former guide Andraya Grangroth goes early morning turkey hunting south of New Castle.

Chelsea Self / Independent Post

I suffered a trauma when I was young. I was sexually abused as a child, Grangroth said. Nature has always been where I have been. It was basically fight or flight mode until I moved to Colorado. You learn to deal with it in different ways, and my way was to be in nature.

Grangroth knows his trauma history, and treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder is common.

There are so many people in the world who are victims of sexual abuse. There is a lot of PTSD in general, Grangroth said. What I have found is that nature is the most calming place. I have had many types of therapy, but nature has always been the greatest healer for me.

Local hunter and former guide Andraya Grangroth searches for turkeys on an early morning turkey hunt south of New Castle.

Chelsea Self / Independent Post

But she knows that for women in particular, going out into the wild can be intimidating, and her advice to other women is to just go out and do it.

You can only learn a lot from watching YouTube videos. Buy the gear, get out, you don’t need a man to hold your hand to do it, Grangroth said.

There are so many resources out there, whether it’s through podcasts or just going to a local store and chatting with the people there. Just get over there and go on with it. This is where you are going to learn and your confidence really comes from just stepping out.

Grangroth said inexperienced hunters, whether male or female, should make sure they are safe by having equipment, permits, GPS, and training with the rifle. their choice.

Once you feel like you have the basics, that confidence won’t come until you actually get out, said Grangroth.

