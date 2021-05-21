New exhibition examines fashion photography behind the camera – WWD





BACK TO HOMESTEAD: In some circles, Port Washington, NY, was known to be the home of publishing titans William Randolph Hearst, Condé Nast and Alexander Liberman. Today, its local public library pays homage to those roots with a new virtual exhibit that offers a multimedia take on fashion photography. “The Reflective Eye: Fashion Through the Photographer’s Lens” aims to examine how the medium is “a reflection of the society we live in or the dream society we want to create,” according to the organizers. Accessible until July 30, the online exhibition focuses on the artistic impact of fashion through the lens of the photographer. The two-part exhibition showcases the work of 37 photographers from 16 different countries. Together, the selection spans over 90 years. Alongside great artists like Erwin Blumenfeld and Fernand Fonssagrives, there are images of more contemporary photographers like Alexi Lubomirski, Chen Man, William Helburn, Jingna Zhang, Anne Menke, Andi Elloway, Danil Golovkin, Melvin Sokolsky, Marta Lamovsek, Hayat Osamah, Yasunari Kikuma, Kristian Schuller and Benjamin Kanarek. Instead of focusing only on the photographs, curators Patty Sicular and Vanessa Nastro want viewers to consider the photographers who captured those moments in time. It’s handy as some of the photographers share the stories behind their images in their own words. The Port Washington Public Library exhibit includes oral histories and documentary material. And a few historians, curators, and editors also jump in with video commentary. Sicular said, “Anyone can click on a camera, but the work that goes into a single image is often a silent relationship between photographer and model.” She said the show was born because Hearst, Nast and Lieberman once had homes in Sands Point, Port Washington. Located less than 30 miles from Manhattan at the tip of the Port Washington Peninsula, Sands Point harbors other literary traditions: it would have been the inspiration for the “East Egg” set for “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald .







