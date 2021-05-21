2021 Outdoor Athletics Awards Announcement





The 2021 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Awards featured winners from Baylor, Iowa State and Texas. Iowa States Wesley Kiptoo was named Big 12 Mens Performer of the Year, while Baylors Ackera Nugent won the Womens Outstanding Freshman of the Year award. Texas collected four honors in total as Kynnedy Flannel won the title of best female performer of the year, Yusuf Bizimana was named freshman of the year and Edrick Floréal was chosen as coach of the year. for men and women. Coaches select the winners and are not allowed to vote for themselves or their student-athletes. Kiptoo became the first male student-athlete in conference history to win three individual titles in the same outdoor championship and did so in record-breaking style. Starting in the 10,000m, the runner-up led an ISU 1-2-3-4 standings in a championship and installations record of 28: 22.98 to win by almost 25 seconds. The following day, on his college debut in the steeplechase, Kiptoo was again wired to claim a school, championship and installation record of 8: 31.82. He finished it in the rain on Sunday in the 5,000m, clocking 13: 29.92, another competition and installations record. The unanimous Kiptoo is the first Cyclone to win the Artist of the Year award. Nugent has been on the podium three times in the Championship, finishing second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.07 and seventh in the 100-meter with a time of 11.50. She ran the second leg of the women’s 4×100-meter relay for Baylor who finished second with a time of 44.82. Nugent is the fourth Baylor Bear to win Outstanding Freshman and the second since 2018. Flannel won the Big 12 Womens High-Point honors, scoring 22.5 points from wins in the 100-meter and 200-meter, as well as the 4×100-meter relay. This is the second consecutive Big 12 Outdoor meeting that a Longhorn woman has completed the treble of 100, 200 and 4×100 meters, following Teahna Daniels of the 2019 competition. Her time of 11.22 in the 100 meters earned her the 10th in Texas history, while her 22.47 in the 200-meter was an academic record. Flannel is the seventh Longhorn to win the Outstanding Performer Award and the first since 2014. Bizimana was Texas’ top scorer at the Big 12 Championships, totaling 20 points and wins in the 800 and 1,500-meter races. He is the first man in the school’s history to win the double 800 / 1500m at the conference championship and he is the first Longhorn to win the Big 12,800m title since Tevan Everett in 2009. Bizimanas victory in the 1500 meters marked the third consecutive season a Longhorn won this event at the Conference meeting. He climbed to 4th on Texas’ all-time list of best players in the 800-meter race with his personal best of 1: 46.84 in the Big 12 Championship. Bizimana is UT’s seventh outstanding freshman. . Floréal led the Texas men to their first Big 12 Outdoor conference title since 2017, and his first since taking over as head coach. He coached the Texas men to score 173 points in the conference meet, the second most of any men’s program in Big 12 Outdoor Championship history. He has overseen seven event champions and coached 26 student-athletes who scored in 20 of the 21 events. On the women’s side, Floréal led the Longhorns to their second consecutive Big 12 outdoor championship, this time scoring a record 207 points. Texas took the victory by a 93-point margin, the largest in conference history. The unanimous selection guided Texas to 11 wins out of the 21 events scored and also allowed 22 student-athletes to score in 20 different events in total. These are the first Outdoor Coach of the Year awards for Floréal. Big 12 Outdoor Athletics Awards 2021

Male Artist of the Year:Wesley Kiptoo, State of Iowa **

Female Performer of the Year:Kynnedy Flannel, Texas

Outstanding Freshmen of the Year:Yusuf Bizimana, Texas

Outstanding First Year Woman of the Year:Ackera Nugent, Baylor

Male Coach of the Year:Edrick Floréal, Texas **

Female Coach of the Year:Edrick Floréal, Texas ** Unanimous selection

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes.

