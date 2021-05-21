Luxury fashion house Valentino drops the fur of future collections





Fashion giant Valentino joins the rapidly growing list of luxury fashion brands that are removing fur from all future collections. The Italian fashion house has announced that it will not give up fur to support sustainability in manufacturing and the fashion industry as a whole. The designer label is the latest in a long list of companies that have moved away from fur for their collection. Valentino and its subsidiaries such as Valentino Polar will have completely removed the fur by 2022. “The fur-free position is perfectly in line with our company values,” CEO Jacopo Venturini said in a statement. “We are making full headway in the search for alternative materials with a view to paying greater attention to the environment for future collections.” Valentino’s decision to go without fur shows how the fashion industry is moving away from impractical materials in favor of more ethical and environmentally friendly methods. Luxury brands have been linked to fur for decades, but the fur age is quickly fading away. The new brand will champion more sustainable materials by drawing more attention to the movement sweeping luxury fashion. Luxury fashion is moving away from fur as fashion houses around the world announce that fur will no longer feature in their collections. Earlier this year, Alexander McQueen and Balenciaga ditched the fur of their brand’s fashion lines. Gucci was one of the first to embrace furless fashion when it cut the fur from its materials in 2017. Beyond that, other fashion giants such as Chanel, Prada, Versace, Adidas and Michael Kors have adopted similar policies. The entire industry is taking notice of companies, forcing more brands to readjust their designs. The furless fashion movement isn’t just limited to brands. Retailers nationwide have pledged to remove all fur fashion items from stores. The move will encourage other retailers to move out of fur, especially with declining consumer demand. Retailers such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue have banned fur in their catalogs. “We recognize that trends are constantly changing and the sale of fur remains a significant social issue,” said Tracy Margolies, Director of Marketing at Saks Fifth Avenue. “As such, removing it from our assortment is the right step that we need to take right now.” Valentino is moving towards a manufacturing policy that defends cruelty-free materials. The fashion brand’s decision was greeted with praise from animal rights groups Humane Society of the United States [HSUS] and Humane Society International [HSI]. “Valentino Dropping Fur is a major nail in the coffin for the cruel fur trade,” said HSI Italy director Matina Pluda. “Like so many other designers, Valentino knows that the use of fur makes brands obsolete and disconnected, and the fur industry’s certification programs are little more than the hollow public relations rotation of a company. industry which kills 100 million animals for fur per year. “ Beyond fashion brands and retailers, fur bans are being considered by legislatures across the country. In 2019, California banned the sale and manufacture of fur, becoming the first state to adopt a fur ban. Since then, New York and Oregon have considered statewide fur bans. The changing atmosphere and attention to ethical and sustainable materials make fur go out of fashion fast.







