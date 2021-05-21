Fashion roundup for Memorial Day 2021

With Memorial Day just around the corner, it’s time to put away heavy winter clothes and welcome your airy summer wardrobe. Beach days, barbecues and weekends are finally here. In addition to making Memorial Day travel plans or preparing for parties, be sure to take time to shop for new summer clothes.

From bold and on-trend pieces to classic basics, don’t be afraid to let your style shine. Whether you’re young or old, traveling or near home, here are some favorite Memorial Day finds for all occasions.

Shorts and pants

Amazon Essentials Women’s 5 Inch Crotch Chino Shorts

Shorts are a staple for any summer celebration. The long crotch of these classic chino shorts ensures their comfort and gives them a casual look. With various fun colors including aqua, pink, and coral, you can choose a different color for every occasion.

Sold by Amazon

Adidas Ultimate365 Men’s Golf Shorts

Whether you’re behind the barbecue or on the golf course, these shorts are perfect for any Memorial Day celebration. Moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool and sweat-free while still being stretchy enough to withstand any activity. It has functional front and back pockets. Another plus is the silicone waist grip to keep your shirt tucked in all day.

Sold by Sporting goods dicks

Nike Men’s Flat Front Flex Golf Pants

If you need pants to look stylish while still being comfortable, these front flex pants are one of your best options. Flexible fabric lets you move easily in any direction and Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat away from your skin. Nike even added a slit hem to make these pants a perfect fit for any pair of shoes.

Sold by Sporting goods dicks

Tops

Women’s Luvamia 3/4 Sleeve Shirt

Dress it up or keep it casual, this tie-knot shirt is a great versatile piece to have in your wardrobe. Wear it to the beach, to a barbecue, or to a dressy dinner party. With over 35 colors and patterns, you can pair it with any shorts, pants or skirt. You don’t have to worry about overheating in the sun as it is made of lightweight breathable fabric.

Sold by Amazon

Polo Ralph Lauren men’s knitted polo shirt, classic fit

You can never have too many solid color polo shirts in your closet. Pair it with pants for a formal look or a swimsuit when chatting around the pool on Memorial Day weekend. There are a myriad of colors and fits, including slim fit and custom fit. Breathable cotton mesh keeps you cool and the unique tennis hem keeps the shirt in place when tucked in.

Sold by Macys

Goodthreads Short Sleeve Printed Poplin Shirt for Men

Summer is a great time to step out in fun patterns and bold colors, which this button down shirt does well. This printed shirt will keep you stylish while remaining relaxed. Their unique Heritage Wash gives this shirt a personalized and immediately experienced feel. You can choose from size XS to 3XL including large sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Dresses and jumpsuits

Pretty Garden Stretch Jumpsuit for Women

You’ll be hard pressed to find an outfit as comfortable and stylish as this stretchy jumpsuit. It’s a fan favorite with almost 40 colors, styles, and patterns. Put on heels and wear it to dinner or dress it up with sandals or tennis shoes. The fabric is light and breathable, and we love that you can get it in sizes small to 3XL.

Sold by Amazon

Belongsci Women’s V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress

This bell sleeve dress has a trendy feel while incorporating classic fashion elements. Everyone will find their ideal fit thanks to the range of colors, patterns and sizes. It’s a great length to keep you cool in the summer, hitting just above the knees on most people. This versatile piece can be paired with a jacket, high heels, sandals or even become your go-to little black dress.

Sold by Amazon

Yesno Loose Maxi Dress In Bohemian Floral Print

If you’re looking for a maxi dress that ticks all of your boxes, look no further. The 40+ models are fun and stylish. It is ventilated and comfortable for hot summer days and it is available in sizes small to 5XL. Throw it in your Memorial Day weekend bag, as it will be perfect for any activity.

Sold by Amazon

Kids

Baby Carter’s Patriotic Tank & Short Set

Show off your patriotic spirit with this festive baby tank top and shorts set. The shorts have an adjustable inner waist with a faux drawstring, and the tank top is great for keeping cool in hot weather. The material is soft cotton to keep your little one comfortable whether they’re taking a nap or running around the yard.

Sold by Kohls

Carter’s Striped Linen Dress for Toddler Girls

If you want your little one to be comfortable and stylish, this linen dress is a great choice. This classic striped piece is suitable for a range of Memorial Day activities and is a versatile staple to keep in your child’s closet. It’s pre-washed, so you don’t have to worry about getting scuffed materials on your little one.

Sold by Kohls

Kids’ Stars & Stripes Liquid Blue Short Sleeve T-shirt

This red and blue tie-dye short sleeve shirt is suitable for boys and girls of all ages. It’s a comfy shirt for fun days at the beach, barbecues, or for running around the yard. You can even get one for each of the kids for a matching look. The stars and stripes show your patriotic side and you can pair it with shorts, pants or a skirt.

Sold by Amazon

Seannel slip-on sneaker for children

These versatile shoes are available in a range of colors to suit any child’s preference. The breathable top keeps feet cool and also allows water to drain quickly. It is lightweight and flexible to keep children comfortable during any activity. You’ll worry less about slipping with the non-slip soles that provide more traction.

Sold by Amazon

Footwear

Steve Madden Women’s Travel Flat Sandals

Whether you’re on unstable ground or just don’t like wearing heels, these sandals are the perfect alternative. Don’t worry about sacrificing style for comfort, these apartments can take you from the pool to dinner to the after-party, all while staying on trend. They come in over 10 colors to match any outfit you have in mind for your Memorial Day festivities.

Sold by Amazon

White Mountain Mamba Women’s Wedge Sandals

Neutral wedges are a staple in any woman’s closet and a must-have for Memorial Day. The wider wedge prevents you from sinking into the sand or grass, but can also be worn with a more chic outfit. They come in four classic styles black, natural, leopard and striped. These 3-inch wedge espadrilles feature cushioned insoles, a fabric upper and rope wrapped outsoles.

Sold by Amazon

Hey Dude Men’s Wally Sox Loafers

Whether you’re taking a boat ride, barbecuing, or lounging by the pool, these popular loafers will go perfectly with any outfit. With over 35 styles, you’re bound to find the one you like. The memory foam insole keeps you comfortable all day long and the outsole is lightweight, flexible and pliable.

Sold by Amazon

Accessories

Lanzom Women’s Wide Brim Panama Straw Hat

Not only does this hat complement any outfit, it’s also UPF 50+ to protect you from the sun. An internal cord allows you to adjust the size so you can be sure it will fit you. It’s also foldable, so you can store it in your bag without worrying about wrinkles or creases.

Sold by Amazon

Bydenwely canvas tote bag

No Memorial Day plan is complete without a stylish and functional tote bag to carry all weekend necessities. You can choose between black or navy blue, small or medium. The timeless rope handles are covered in durable and comfortable leather and can be adjusted to be carried in the hand, over the shoulder or across the body. It also has an interior zip pocket and a magnetic buckle closure.

Sold by Amazon

Livho Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

These retro aviator shades are a staple for your Memorial Day festivities and come in six sizes to fit all face shapes. More than a cute accessory, anti-reflective lenses block 100% UVA and UVB rays. They also feature an ergonomic nose pad to allow you to comfortably wear these sunglasses all day.

Sold by Amazon

Polarized sunglasses Feidu for men

Sunglasses are a necessity for any Memorial Day outing. They have a scratch resistant coating and a sturdy metal screw hinge to prevent them from breaking. Your eyes will stay protected from the sun thanks to the polarized lens with UV400. With over 20 colors and styles, you are sure to find a favorite.

Sold by Amazon

