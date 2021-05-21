Kendra Scott launches men’s jewelry line called Scott Bros. – WWD

Kendra Scott launches a line of jewelry for men. On June 7, the Austin, Texas-based company will launch Scott Bros. by Kendra Scott, with an inaugural collection featuring a range of bracelets priced from $ 68 to $ 198.

The line was run by Scott herself, with input from her three sons. “We’ve never really played for men before – we have a lot of people who have come into our stories, which obviously includes a lot of men. We found that there was a lot of white space with that when we were talking to customers, ”said Kendra Scott CEO Tom Nolan, who took over as brand CEO in February when Scott decided to refocus. its product design efforts and the company’s philanthropic efforts. Scott remains the executive chairman of the company.

“We are always looking for horizontal avenues to develop the business and have had great success with the house – our candles were really successful and we felt it was easy for women to buy for men from theirs. life. It was a fun project for me – this is the first time I can wear something that we have done, ”added Nolan. The executive himself is featured in Scott Bros. ‘first campaign, alongside other Kendra Scott employees.

A mix of semi-precious stones, chains, ropes and leather materials gives the line a plethora of options. In keeping with Kendra Scott’s comeback initiatives, 20 percent of the proceeds from the sale of the “Cade” jewelry suite will be donated to the art therapy program at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.

Nolan said the company would be “nimble” in its approach to the Scott Bros. line-up. by assessing consumer reaction and reacting accordingly with new product launches. But for Nolan, men present a huge opportunity: “If I look at the male jewelry market macro, it continues to grow. David Yurman, for example, does a fairly large percentage of his business with men.

“I look at the business from a high level perspective where the white space is as a customer. Kendra spoke to her sons and they felt they were struggling to find high quality jewelry and represented it appropriately. Personally, I don’t make big fashion statements as an individual, but I have a personal style and want to relate to something – I felt like there was white space for them. things I wanted to wear and wanted to be proud of.

As many brands rush to label the new lines as gender-neutral, Nolan said Kendra Scott has categorically labeled this line of men because, “We always celebrate diversity, equity and inclusion for employees. and customers and we wanted to make sure we had gender-neutral designs in mind. . We currently have a lot of male customers who purchase our current line of jewelry. His name is Scott Bros. because of Kendra’s sons and I think those who identify as male will mostly be the ones who identify. But it’s also gender neutral enough to be sold to those who identify as women. “

The offer will be sold in Kendra Scott stores as well as online – two destinations with a decidedly feminine tone. So, Nolan is working with the brand’s merchandisers on how best to present the Scott Bros. line. at the store. “We’ll see wood tones and wood tones to capture the primary customer, but it also fits into the environment which is more feminine,” Nolan said.

He thinks it’s more about “attracting someone who identifies as a man to a store that looks more feminine.” It comes down to marketing and social media, which all went into the process where we are today. “

Ideally, he said, “if it goes well, I would expect [sales] behave in the same way as our fine and semi-fine businesses which now each represent a double-digit percentage of our activity. “

On a broader spectrum, Nolan says store traffic is starting to return to or exceed pre-pandemic levels – particularly in the South and Midwest. Kendra Scott continues to “encourage” all employees to continue wearing masks despite updated CDC guidelines, and will continue to adhere to capacity and social distancing rules.

The Kendra Scott brand has opened three new physical retail spaces so far this year – pop-ups in Naples, Florida, College Station, Texas and Columbia, SC Nolan says he is “extremely optimistic” on physical retail experiences and is currently looking for additional selling space for the brand.

“We saw double-digit growth in the first quarter. All of our channels are performing as expected or better – we’re happy with the outlook, but we won’t rest on our laurels. In retail, most of our year is in the fourth quarter, so we’re doing our best. All the indicators are excellent, ”he said.