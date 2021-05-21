Moby Dick Bar, Buttons, Fable – San Francisco Bay Times





Featured Legacy Company: MobyDick Bar

4049 18th street

415-294-0731

http://www.mobydicksf.com Closed due to the pandemic since March 2020, Moby Dick Bar is preparing for its long-awaited reopening! As Sister Dana Van Iquity writes in this issue of San Francisco Bay Times, this Castro monument just added an eye-catching mural on a leather jacket created by artist Serge Gay Jr. Serge met her husband at the bar over ten years ago. Moby Dick Bar’s Legacy Business status is well deserved, given its decades of hangout service for those looking for good libations, camaraderie, entertainment and more. First called the Corner Grocery Bar from 1973 to 1978, it featured opera and classical music for patrons who could purchase deli sandwiches. The company then changed hands as well as its name, becoming Moby Dick Bar in 1979. By the 1980s it even had its own eponymous record label, which released a number of disco hits. Current owner Joe Cappelletti took over in 2002 and created a welcoming space that feels like home to many local customers. But it can also be a place for a special occasion. the Bay times with the San Francisco Lesbian / Gay Freedom Band, for example, threw a memorable festive party a few years ago. When Moby Dick Bar may even be reopening as you read this article, stop by this friendly destination in the 18th and Hartford. It’s a neighborhood gem that, like many businesses, has been hit hard by the pandemic. The Bar’s GoFundMe campaign is just a little more halfway to its goal: https://tinyurl.com/64sueyhb Buttons

432 Castro Street

415-861-1035

http://www.knobssf.com Knobs is a San Franicsco-based boutique offering the latest in men’s clothing, shoes and fashion accessories at affordable prices. Their items are all unique and distinctive, from Pride / Rainbow outfit to Steampunk / Goth to club / festival outfits. In a typical year, customers come from far and near to find everything they need for Pride festivals, Burning Man, Folsom Street Fair, tour parties, and more. Go-Go boys love this store and tourists love to stop by to find unique gay-themed clothing and accessories that are not available in their homes. Many items are unisex, so women are welcome too. Over the past year, Knobs staff have used their creativity to develop a new ‘Made in San Francisco’ product line that includes face masks and other coverings, loungewear, shorts, tank tops, outerwear and much more. Knobs also has a strong online customer base and recently launched a new website with frequent sales. You can get 10% discount by mentioning the San Francisco Bay Times! Fable

558 Castro Street

415-590-2404

http://www.fablesf.com Opened in 2013 in the Castro, Fable showcases a passion for creating seasonal, accessible, premium food without the pretense (and price tag) of fine dining. From starter to dessert, their team is proud of each dish they serve. Fable is renowned both as the best outdoor patio restaurant and the best brunch in San Francisco. At present, seating is limited due to social distancing needs, so reservations at this popular restaurant are highly recommended. Note that there is a maximum of six people per table, unless all are from the same household. The garden and the terrace are however perfect for these moments. The secluded back patio is green with overhanging vines, trees, potted plants, frequent warm breezes, and often sunny seating. There you can relax with a glass of beer or wine as well as one of Fable’s seasonal dishes. The menu offers delicious comfort food with creative touches. The 10-ounce grilled pork chop, for example, comes with grilled pineapple, onion rings, and homemade barbecue sauce. For vegans, there’s a zucchini lasagna mixed with pomodoro sauce, with almond mozzarella, homemade pasta, shallots and finished with savory garlic breadcrumbs. Desserts such as the bittersweet chocolate mousse, balanced with smoked sea salt, are also top notch. Posted on May 20, 2021







