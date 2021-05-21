Louis Vuitton launches its second collection with the NBA





In January 2020, Louis Vuitton announced a three-year partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA). Since then, the male creative director of the French House, Virgil Abloh, has produced exclusive accessories marked with NBA and LV iconography. He also launched a capsule collection which celebrates all things basketball. Earlier this month, the iconic duo unveiled the launch date for the sequel to their inaugural collection: the Louis Vuitton x NBA Capsule Collection II. “This collection celebrates the cultural contribution of basketball and its various characteristics, as well as the idea of ​​relatability as a force of unity, Abloh said on the Louis Vuitton website. 90s Basketball Mania In its second season, the collaboration expands the frames of the on-going partnership with an exploration of the ’90s basketball mania, merging the Louis Vuitton and NBA trademarks in a cross-sectional celebration of pop culture, fashion and sport. The partnership also brought in designer Don Crawley, who bolstered Kanye Wests’ career as a fashion designer, for some pieces in the collection. Following the original premise, the second collection mimics a basketball player’s wardrobe in three dress modes: travel, play, and press conference. ForTrip, casual wear is manifested in casual versions of suits such as jackets and pants decorated with a floral design and an athleisure ensemble embellished with a logo, to name a few. Influenced by theThu, the informal jackets and shirts feature multicolored graphic letters spelling Louis Vuitton, referencing the typeface of an NBA team. The shorts feature the Houses varsity style logo. In thepress conferenceline-up, formal outfits such as a black boxy suit and overcoat are interpreted with a 90s sensibility for a professional aesthetic. A graphic embellished leather bomber nods to the jackets of heroes native to the game. bag directory Ball pockets and basketball bags are defined with basketball net details and NBA badges, as seen on the first collection. A new range of leather bags with a grain developed to evoke the texture of a basketball, while the Keepall bags are presented in black embossed Monogram leather with python accents.

SHOES AND Accessories Letter-embellished slides and Monogram derbies nod to the travel wardrobe, while Monogram ankle boots pay homage to dress codes on the court and furry mules represent the press conference. Oversized chain necklaces pay homage to players of the 1990s, while a large ring in front of the LV x NBA logos mimics championship rings. A plethora of lifestyle items: a blanket, a cushion and the very first Louis Vuittons basketballs complete the collection. Even if you are not a basketball expert, donning these pieces will surely earn you points on the fashion scoreboard. (Images: Louis Vuitton)







