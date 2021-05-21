Nicky Hilton is a must-have in a colorful floral mini dress and pink point-toe heels on a New York stroll

As New York City reopens after a long pandemic lockdown, Nicky Hilton turns the streets into her own catwalk.

For the second day in a row, the socialite, 37, stepped out in a stunning dress – and very colorful.

Nicky was eye-catching in the floral-themed dress with cape sleeves and a low-cut hem.

Striking: Nicky Hilton put on an eye-catching show in New York on Thursday as she stepped out in a boldly colored mini dress with cape sleeves and a thigh-cut hem.

The hotel heiress, who is part of the New York social scene, showed off her supple legs in whatever outfit she wanted and added thumbs up with pink heels adorned with pointy toes.

She was carrying a designer handbag in the same shade of pink and with matching gold embellishments.

Nicky let her blonde hair loose and put on a pair of sunglasses.

Nicky, who has stayed at her home in Manhattant throughout the pandemicenjoyed her sunny walk without wearing a face mask as per the news CDC guidelines.

Younger sister of Paris Hilton, Nicky is married to financier James Rothschild.

She and the bank’s son share two daughters – Lily-Grace, four, and Teddy, three.

Summer Style: On Wednesday Nicky had run errands in a flower-themed boho chic maxi dress and a floppy wide-brimmed hat

In addition to raising her daughters and being a staple of the New York social scene, Nicky also has her own collection of Nicky Hilton x French Sole shoes.

Launched in 2019, the line offers a variety of chic and comfortable ballerinas, moccasins and heels.

More recently, she launched a tie-dye sneaker made from 100% sustainable, ethical and cruelty-free materials such as recycled rubber and vegan microfiber.